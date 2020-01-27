What's Wrong With James Arthur? Singer Postpones Rest Of European Tour To 'Recover' After Undergoing Surgery

James Arthur's team said he is 'recovering'. Picture: PA

James Arthur was forced to cancel his upcoming shows due to a mystery illness.

James Arthur has postponed all future dates on his European tour after falling ill.

It’s unclear exactly what is wrong with the ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ singer, but his team has confirmed he underwent surgery and is now ‘recovering’.

WATCH: James Arthur Proves He's A Musical Genius By Mashing Up 'Into You' & 'Ignition'

Fans have been told to hold onto their tickets ‘as they will be valid for the re-scheduled shows’.

His team said in a statement: “As a result of James’ recent illness, the remainder of James’ European tour dates have been postponed, along with Carlisle on 25th Feb.

“James had to have surgery last night but is now recovering well. He sends his sincere apologies to everyone and a huge thanks to all fans for their kind messages.

“James hopes he will be on the mend very soon and able to reschedule these shows. Please hold on to your tickets for now as they will be valid for re-scheduled shows.

“We will advise in due course when these will take place. If you cannot wait and would prefer a full refund then ticket holders are advised to contact their original point of purchase.”

The news comes days after James took to Instagram to announce his gig in Barcelona was cancelled.

He wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted to say I have to cancel my show at Razzmatazz in Barcelona this evening, I’ve become really unwell and doctors have advised me to rest. I’m really sorry guys. If you contact your original point of purchase they will inform you how you can get a full refund. Hope to see you all again very soon. James x.”

Two days later, his team posted on his Instagram account to announce he would also be cancelling his show in Zurich.

“James is very sorry for any disappointment this may cause and really hopes to get to see you all again soon,” it read.

We hope he has a speedy recovery!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest James Arthur News