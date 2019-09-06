James Arthur- UK & Ireland Arena Tour, March 2020: Tickets, Dates & Venues

James Arthur is embarking on a 2020 arena tour in the UK & Ireland. Picture: Client Provided

James Arthur is headed on a UK & Ireland arena tour in March 2020 for his third album 'YOU' and we've got everything you need to know before tickets go on sale.

James Arthur is heading out all over the UK and Ireland in March 2020 to embark on an 'The You Tour', and you can grab yourself tickets to his arena tour from 10am on Friday 13th September.

You will be able to get UK tickets via Ticketmaster or GIGSANDTOURS.

Tickets for Ireland will be via Ticketmaster.

Off the back of a sold out US tour this September and a sold out intimate tour of the UK this October, James is heading to some of the most famous arenas around the UK and Ireland to play his catalogue of hits- scroll down to see the full list of dates and venues he will be playing.

He also releases his third album 'YOU', on October 18th, featuring the hit singles 'Naked', 'Falling Like The Stars' and 'Empty Space', alongside new songs with features from Travis Barker (Blink 182) and Adam Lazzara from Taking Back Sunday.

James has now sold over 25 million records globally, his duet with Anne-Marie, 'Rewrite The Stars' from The Greatest Showman Reimagined has been streamed an amazing 251 million times, whilst his 2018 song 'Empty Space' has already hit over 100 million streams.

Fans can pre-order the album here.

Tour Dates

Mon 02 Mar 2020 Dublin 3Arena

Wed 04 Mar 2020 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thu 05 Mar 2020 London The O2

Sat 07 Mar 2020 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Sun 08 Mar 2020 Brighton Centre

Tue 10 Mar 2020 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wed 11 Mar 2020 Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 13 Mar 2020 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 14 Mar 2020 Manchester Arena

