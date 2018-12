James Arthur Brought His Biggest Hits & Some Chrismas Classics To The #CapitalJBB Stage

From 'Say You Won't Let Go' and 'Empty Space' to a special X Factor collab with Dalton, James Arthur was in his finest form at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

James Arthur has come along way from being known as 'that guy who won X Factor' - he's now a genuine musical superstar and he proved that deserved status with a sublime live set at the #CapitalJBB.

Making his way onto the stage at London's O2 wearing a black ensemble, the 16,000 strong crowd were full of noise as he fired straight into energetic set-opemer 'Sun Comes Up' before he picked up his guitar a powered through a brilliant version of 'You Deserve Better'.

Bringing some chiil vibes with a breathtaking live version of 'Empty Space', James then welcomed current X factor champion Dalton onto the stage, just won week after he'd taken the show's crown, and the pair performed Dalton's winner's single 'The Power Of Love'.

It was a touching moment in a memorbale set, but James still found time to belt out an absolute Christmas classic in the shape of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' - we're sure Mariah would be proud of that stellar effort!

Whilst we had him at the ´#CapitalJBB, we couldn't let James escape without catching up with Rob Howard and playing a game of Jenga - yep, who doesn't love a fun board game at Christmas?

When James touched down at the #CapitalJBB he headed down to our red carpet and showed off his black ensemble whichlooked both stylish AF and cosy - quite the feat Mr Arthur.

James Arthur at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

James Arthur - Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Sun Comes Up'

'You Deserve Better'

'Empty Space'

'Power Of Love ft Dalton'

'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

'Say You Won't Let Go'

