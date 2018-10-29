Camila Cabello Addresses Pregnancy Rumours After Confusing Instagram Post

29 October 2018, 10:46 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 11:04

People were convinced Camila Cabello was pregnant after she shared a piture holding her stomach on Instagram
People were convinced Camila Cabello was pregnant after she shared a piture holding her stomach on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Camila Cabello accidentally convinced people she was pregnant on Instagram recently and later issued a powerful response about the 'crazy' rumours.

Camila Cabello has recently been busy kissing Dylan Sprouse in her 'Consequences' music video - but now she's been forced to deny pregnancy rumours after confusing people with an Instagram post.

> Camila Cabello's 'Consequences' Lyrics Have A Powerful Meaning

Taking to Instagram, Camila shared the picture below of her holding her stomach alongside the caption 'you’re still the only thing I did right' and it had people certain that the 'Real Friends' star was cryptically announcing her pregnancy.

The post was flooded with comments like 'Are you pregnant Camila?' and after a while Camila decided to hit back at the suggestions that she was pregnant and attempt to clear things up.

Writing in the comments of her picture, Camila said, 'Guys don't be crazy. I'VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!!!!!!'.

Camila's response to the rumours saw a flurry of public support from her followers who quizzed why any time a woman posts a photo with her hand on her stomach people presume she's pregnant.

Camila Cabello's boyfriend Matthew Hussey has previously claimed he wants children with her
Camila Cabello's boyfriend Matthew Hussey has previously claimed he wants children with her. Picture: Instagram

Camila is currently in a relationship with British dating expert Matthew Hussey and back in July he hinted that he would like to start a family with the 'Havana' singer.

Talking to New Idea, Matthew revealed, “I am very happy. When the time is right I would love to [start a family] and my mum wants me to as well. I've got two younger brothers and everyone is taking bets on who will make mum happy first.”

For now though, Camila is certainly not pregnant, but as she's just finished her tour and is in the process of writing her second album, we're sure we'll be hearing moref rom her pretty soon.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

People were convinced Camila Cabello was pregnant after she shared a piture holding her stomach on Instagram

Camila Cabello Addresses Pregnancy Rumours After Confusing Instagram Post
Camila Cabello and Dylan Sprouse in the 'Consequences' music video

Camila Cabello & Dylan Sprouse Share Passionate Kiss In 'Consequences' Video
Camila Cabello won four awards at the 2018 American Music Awards

6 Amazing Camila Cabello Moments You Missed From The AMAs

Camila Cabello will perform 'Consequences' at the 2018 American Music Awards

Camila Cabello's 'Consequences' Lyrics Have A Powerful Meaning
Camila Cabello's giving fans the chance to meet her backstage for free

Camila Cabello's Revealed The Secret Items You Need To Meet Her Backstage

More News

See more More News

Kanye West wants to have seven children with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West Is “Harassing” Kim Kardashian To Have SEVEN Children With Him
Which year is 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' set?

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina': Which Year Is The Series Set In?

News

Jess Shears and Dom Lever tied the knot.

Love Island’s Jess Shears & Dom Lever Reveal They Got Married In A Secret Private Ceremony

TV & Film

Perrie Edwards warms up her vocals in the shower backstage at X Factor

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards' X Factor Shower Vocal Warm Up Claps Back At 'Miming' Accusations
Fans were quick to spot DJ Khaled's attempt at his first stage dive

WATCH: DJ Khaled Attempts A Crowd Surf For The First Time... And Fails.