Camila Cabello Addresses Pregnancy Rumours After Confusing Instagram Post

People were convinced Camila Cabello was pregnant after she shared a piture holding her stomach on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Camila Cabello accidentally convinced people she was pregnant on Instagram recently and later issued a powerful response about the 'crazy' rumours.

Camila Cabello has recently been busy kissing Dylan Sprouse in her 'Consequences' music video - but now she's been forced to deny pregnancy rumours after confusing people with an Instagram post.

> Camila Cabello's 'Consequences' Lyrics Have A Powerful Meaning

Taking to Instagram, Camila shared the picture below of her holding her stomach alongside the caption 'you’re still the only thing I did right' and it had people certain that the 'Real Friends' star was cryptically announcing her pregnancy.

The post was flooded with comments like 'Are you pregnant Camila?' and after a while Camila decided to hit back at the suggestions that she was pregnant and attempt to clear things up.

Writing in the comments of her picture, Camila said, 'Guys don't be crazy. I'VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!!!!!!'.

Camila's response to the rumours saw a flurry of public support from her followers who quizzed why any time a woman posts a photo with her hand on her stomach people presume she's pregnant.

Camila Cabello's boyfriend Matthew Hussey has previously claimed he wants children with her. Picture: Instagram

Camila is currently in a relationship with British dating expert Matthew Hussey and back in July he hinted that he would like to start a family with the 'Havana' singer.

Talking to New Idea, Matthew revealed, “I am very happy. When the time is right I would love to [start a family] and my mum wants me to as well. I've got two younger brothers and everyone is taking bets on who will make mum happy first.”

For now though, Camila is certainly not pregnant, but as she's just finished her tour and is in the process of writing her second album, we're sure we'll be hearing moref rom her pretty soon.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!