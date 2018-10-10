Camila Cabello & Dylan Sprouse Share Passionate Kiss In 'Consequences' Video

Camila Cabello and Dylan Sprouse may have just become the hottest fictional couple on screen after their steamy screen time in Camila's new 'Consequences' music video.

Camila Cabello has premiered her 'Consequences' music video featuring Dylan Sprouse a day after her iconic appearance at the 2018 AMAs where she picked up four awards!

In the music video, we see Camila walking alone whilst Dylan appears as a ghost-like former flame of hers.

Camila has already been treating her fans to mystery gifts in the post and now she's delivered another incredible music video.

Fans have already voiced their opinions on the video and as expected it's nothing but wigs being snatched.

