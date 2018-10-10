Camila Cabello & Dylan Sprouse Share Passionate Kiss In 'Consequences' Video

10 October 2018, 16:27 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:31

Camila Cabello and Dylan Sprouse may have just become the hottest fictional couple on screen after their steamy screen time in Camila's new 'Consequences' music video.

Camila Cabello has premiered her 'Consequences' music video featuring Dylan Sprouse a day after her iconic appearance at the 2018 AMAs where she picked up four awards!

In the music video, we see Camila walking alone whilst Dylan appears as a ghost-like former flame of hers.

> Camila Cabello's 'Consequences' Lyrics Have A Powerful Meaning

Camila has already been treating her fans to mystery gifts in the post and now she's delivered another incredible music video.

> Download our free app now to keep up with all the Camila Cabello news you need in your life.

Fans have already voiced their opinions on the video and as expected it's nothing but wigs being snatched.

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

Camila Cabello and Dylan Sprouse in the 'Consequences' music video

Camila Cabello & Dylan Sprouse Share Passionate Kiss In 'Consequences' Video
Camila Cabello won four awards at the 2018 American Music Awards

6 Amazing Camila Cabello Moments You Missed From The AMAs

Camila Cabello will perform 'Consequences' at the 2018 American Music Awards

Camila Cabello's 'Consequences' Lyrics Have A Powerful Meaning
Camila Cabello's giving fans the chance to meet her backstage for free

Camila Cabello's Revealed The Secret Items You Need To Meet Her Backstage
Camila teased her fans with a cryptic message.

Camila Cabello Sent Fans The Most Amazing Mystery Gift & Personal Letter In The Post

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are members of the itty bitty titty commitee

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have A Hilarious Secret Boob Club
Jack Maynard and Georgia Toffolo have constantly denied dating rumours

Georgia Toffolo & Jack Maynard: Relationship Timeline & Dating Rumours
Lana Del Ray goes in on Azaelia Banks on Twitter, threatens her and says she 'blew it'.

Lana Del Ray Threatens To Fight Azealia Banks In A Savage Twitter Feud
Cardi B addresses fight with Nicki Minaj, admitting the 'last straw' from the rapper

Cardi B Breaks Silence Over Why She Chose Fashion Week To Fight Nicki Minaj
Geordie Shore season 18 will see the return of fan-favourite Scotty T

Geordie Shore's New Cast Member Faith Mullen Is "Friends With Jesus"

News