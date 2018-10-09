Camila Cabello's 'Consequences' Lyrics Have A Powerful Meaning

Camila Cabello will perform 'Consequences' at the 2018 American Music Awards. Picture: PA

Camila Cabello's latest single 'Consequences' has a powerful meaning and she's set to perform it at the 2018 American Music Awards tonight.

Camila Cabello recently revealed that 'Consequences' would be her next single by sending some of her biggest fans gift boxes in the post - and now she's performing it at the American Music Awards!

The 'Havana' star has previously spoken about the meaning behind the 'Consequences' lyrics and revealed what she loves about the emotional story of lost love.

Speaking on the Zach Sang show, Camila revealed, "I love how in that song there’s no regret in it (loving deeply). It’s kinda acknowledging, 'yeah I’m dealing with the aftermath but it’s not like I should’ve never… This was so intense and crazy and now it sucks but it was still worth it'.”

Explaining how she recorded the vocals for 'Consequences, Camila added, "I did the vocals with my vocal producer and then when I re-did the vocals, I just sat with my engineer and I just did it. It was like, ‘okay, now we’re gonna punch this part, now we’re gonna punch that part’. I just ended up using that because it felt to me like the most raw. It just felt better."

Camila will be performing 'Consequences' at the American Music Awards in front of millions of watching eyes, whilst the likes of Shawn Mendes, Dua lipa and Taylor Swift will also be taking to the stage.

Camila Cabello is set to perform 'Consequences at the American Music Awards 2018. Picture: Instagram

Camila Cabello - 'Consequences' Lyrics

Dirty tissues, trust issues

Glasses on the sink, they didn't fix you

Lonely pillows in a strangers bed

Little voices in my head

Secret keeping, stop the bleeding

Lost a little weight because I wasn't eating

All the souls that I can't listen to, to tell the truth

Loving you was young, and wild, and free

Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet

Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound

A steady place to let down my defenses

But loving you had consequences

Hesitation, awkward conversation

Running on low expectation

Every siren that I was ignoring

I'm payin' for it

Loving you was young, and wild, and free

Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet

Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound

A steady place to let down my defenses

But loving you had consequences

Loving you was dumb, dark and cheap

Loving you still takes shots at me

Found loving you was sunshine, but then it poured

And I lost so much more than my senses

'Cause loving you had consequences

Loving you

