Camila Cabello's 'Consequences' Lyrics Have A Powerful Meaning
9 October 2018, 17:46
Camila Cabello's latest single 'Consequences' has a powerful meaning and she's set to perform it at the 2018 American Music Awards tonight.
Camila Cabello recently revealed that 'Consequences' would be her next single by sending some of her biggest fans gift boxes in the post - and now she's performing it at the American Music Awards!
> WATCH: Shawn Mendes Denies Claims He's Collaborating With Camila Cabello
The 'Havana' star has previously spoken about the meaning behind the 'Consequences' lyrics and revealed what she loves about the emotional story of lost love.
Speaking on the Zach Sang show, Camila revealed, "I love how in that song there’s no regret in it (loving deeply). It’s kinda acknowledging, 'yeah I’m dealing with the aftermath but it’s not like I should’ve never… This was so intense and crazy and now it sucks but it was still worth it'.”
Explaining how she recorded the vocals for 'Consequences, Camila added, "I did the vocals with my vocal producer and then when I re-did the vocals, I just sat with my engineer and I just did it. It was like, ‘okay, now we’re gonna punch this part, now we’re gonna punch that part’. I just ended up using that because it felt to me like the most raw. It just felt better."
Camila will be performing 'Consequences' at the American Music Awards in front of millions of watching eyes, whilst the likes of Shawn Mendes, Dua lipa and Taylor Swift will also be taking to the stage.
Camila Cabello - 'Consequences' Lyrics
Dirty tissues, trust issues
Glasses on the sink, they didn't fix you
Lonely pillows in a strangers bed
Little voices in my head
Secret keeping, stop the bleeding
Lost a little weight because I wasn't eating
All the souls that I can't listen to, to tell the truth
Loving you was young, and wild, and free
Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet
Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound
A steady place to let down my defenses
But loving you had consequences
Hesitation, awkward conversation
Running on low expectation
Every siren that I was ignoring
I'm payin' for it
Loving you was young, and wild, and free
Loving you was cool, and hot, and sweet
Loving you was sunshine, safe and sound
A steady place to let down my defenses
But loving you had consequences
Loving you was dumb, dark and cheap
Loving you still takes shots at me
Found loving you was sunshine, but then it poured
And I lost so much more than my senses
'Cause loving you had consequences
Loving you
> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Camila Cabello News!