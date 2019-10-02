Camila Cabello Puts On Impressive British Accent To Ask For A Nando's Black Card

Camila Cabello is back in the UK, meaning her love for Nando's has been re-ignited all over again.

Camila Cabello, 22, put on her best British accent after landing in London to ask how she can get her hands on a Nando’s black card.

While sat in the back of a taxi Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend filmed herself pretending to be a TV voiceover, asking if she’ll ever get the rare honorary card.

She said: “Coming up next on ITV2, will Camila ever get a Nando’s black card? She always shouts them out, always talks about how much she loves Nando’s, will she ever get the black card?”

Camila Cabello wants a Nando's black card more than anything. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram / PA

Camila captioned the Instagram video: “No shade” and made sure to tag Nando’s in the clip.

Nando’s black card – which is actually called a High 5 card – entitles the holder to free food for an entire year.

Ed Sheeran has made it no secret he’s the owner of a black card, but customers can apparently get their hands on one by proving they’re a true loyal fan to the Portuguese chicken restaurant.

However, Camila’s video might have deterred the chain from giving her one of the cards as they state in their FAQs section of their website that no one has ever received a High 5 card after asking for one, no matter how politely.

“Asking for one is the biggest taboo,” they warn.

see you soon UK AND NANDOS BUTTERFLY CHICKEN WITH A SIDE OF CORN AND SPICY FRIES @capitalofficial’s #capitalSTB!!!! 🇬🇧 tickets on sale this thursday at https://t.co/Ilkcc2XoyT pic.twitter.com/7fgvjgwTJJ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 1, 2018

The black card section states: “All we can tell you for certain is that no-one who’s requested a card, no matter how politely, has ever received one. Asking for one is simply the biggest taboo – a definite no no.”

Nevertheless, Camila’s fans were thoroughly impressed with her British accent in the video, with one person even claiming she should win an Oscar for Best Actress.

“Perfect,” one person commented, as another said: “Why hasn’t ITV2 hired Camila for their voiceovers and why haven’t Nando’s given her a year’s supply of chicken?”

Camila has long made it clear she’s a huge lover of Nando’s, returning to the restaurant every time she visits the UK.

When she was announced for Capital’s Summertime Ball in 2018, she even revealed the news by writing on Twitter: “see you soon UK AND NANDOS BUTTERFLY CHICKEN WITH A SIDE OF CORN AND SPICY FRIES @capitalofficial ’s #capitalSTB!!!!” To which Nando’s replied: “Ready when you are Camila…”

