Camila Cabello Breaks Silence On Relationship With Shawn Mendes: 'I Want To Protect It'

5 September 2019, 16:22

Camila and Shawn are closer than ever.
Camila and Shawn are closer than ever. Picture: instagram

Camila Cabello has opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes, after releasing ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’.

Camila Cabello has finally opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes and hinted that this is the first time she’s ever been in love.

In an interview with Elle, she said: “Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person.

Camila Cabello Announces She's Releasing Two New Songs Titled ‘Shameless’ & ‘Liar’ As She Invites Fans To ‘World Of Romance’

“I’ve loved people from afar but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone but they don’t know.... It’s different.”

When asked if she thought the ‘secrecy’ of hers and Shawn’s relationship created more ‘buzz’, she responded: “I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching.

“That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and (his). That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

Shawn recently confirmed their relationship when a fan asked: “You’ve said you’ve never been in love, has that changed recently?”

The 21-year-old ‘Senorita’ singer responded, saying: “Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship.

“There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding you know?”

Although he didn’t name Camila, fans were commenting under the video that was shared on Twitter, mentioning the ‘Shameless’ singer.

One fan said: “Honestly I am happy for the fact he is happy to be with Camila.”

Another wrote: “If Shawn and Camila wish to discuss their relationship they will do so on their own terms.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

Shawn Mendes took his driving test

Shawn Mendes Took His Driving Test & Camila Cabello Was There To Congratulate Him

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes explains why he won't talk about his relationship

Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Won't Discuss Camila Cabello Relationship To Fans

Shawn Mendes

Halsey apparently tweeted and deleted shade over #CC2

Halsey Accused Of Tweeting And Deleting Shade Towards Camila Cabello's Second Album
Joe Jonas reacts to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's VMAs performance

Joe Jonas' Reaction To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello VMAs Performance Is Everything

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Señorita performance at the VMAs was seriously steamy

WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Steamy Señorita Performance At The 2019 VMAs!

Events

More News

See more More News

Jamie Laing forced to pull out of Strictly after suffering foot injury

Jamie Laing forced to QUIT Strictly after suffering leg injury

TV & Film

Mac Miller died after an overdose.

Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Has Been Charged In Connection To His Death, Days Before His Anniversary

Ariana Grande

Amber Gill claps back claims she hasn't done anything since Love Island

Amber Gill Claps Back At Claims Her Love Island Co-Stars Are Having More Success Than Her

TV & Film

Megan Barton Hanson has found love again!

Megan Barton Hanson To Confirm New Relationship In Music Video With Girlfriend Chelcee Grimes

TV & Film

Lizzo's skin is everything!

Lizzo Finally Dropped Her Skincare Routine & We're Now 'Feeling Good As Hell!'