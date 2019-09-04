Camila Cabello Announces She's Releasing Two New Songs Titled ‘Shameless’ & ‘Liar’ As She Invites Fans To ‘World Of Romance’

4 September 2019, 15:35 | Updated: 4 September 2019, 16:32

Camila is back!
Camila Cabello has teased two of her new songs on Instagram.

Camila Cabello is dropping two new songs!

The ‘Senorita’ singer posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram where she promotes ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’ which are set to be released September 5th.

The former Fifth Harmony member posted monologue videos where she said: “I’ve learned a lot about love in my 20s, but not enough to maintain any control in the face of its power, and for every new thing I learned, there was something else I couldn’t understand.

“I thought I was making art before, writing songs was me making art but now I want my life to be a work of art, and my song writing to be the camera that I take a picture of it with.”

One video invites her fans to share the experience, as it reads: “You are cordially invited to experience the first instalment on September 5 2019.

“Truly surrender to the drama.”

Camila Cabello Teases New Songs
Another video of the ‘Havana’ singer, who is reportedly dating Shawn Mendes, shows her saying: “What I know for sure about love is that you never come out of it the same.

“The other person is a chemical and I am a chemical, and we both will come out as different people than when we met.”

The songs, which are described as, ‘a museum of loves and the stories they’ve left behind’, won’t be the first time the singer has dropped two songs in a row.

Back in 2017, she releaseddual single 'Havana' ft. Young Thug and 'OMG' ft. Quavo, at the same time.

