Camila Cabello Turns Blonde For New Music Video ‘Find You Again’ With Mark Ronson

Camila Cabello's fans loved her blonde look. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Camila Cabello has just proved she can pull off any hairstyle.

Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson are just about to drop their new music video for single ‘Find You Again’, and in the video the 22 year old appears to have adopted a brand new look with choppy blonde hair and a full fringe.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Reignite Dating Rumours As They Appear To Kiss

Sharing a teaser of their new video on Instagram, Shawn Mendes’ best pal posted a photo of herself in a dazzling silver dress with embellished sleeves as she clutched onto a takeaway coffee cup.

“What should her name be? Find you again vid is out tomorrow,” she captioned the picture shared with her 35.2 million followers.

Camila’s blonde wig looks damp in the snap and bright lights can be seen shining behind her – perhaps hinting the music video for ‘Find You Again’ will involve a glamorous affair at a party.

She looks as stunning as ever in the snapshot, sporting a glossy pink lip and a smudge of kohl around her eyes.

Fans loved Camila’s new look, with some comparing her to Britney Spears in her ‘Slave’ music video.

“Soul destroyer #1 bc blonde Camila makes me not breathe,” one fan responded, as another said: “It’s the alternate universe you: Karlo Camila Cabella.”

“Imagine a TV show like Hannah Montana but instead it’s Camila and Karla,” replied a third Camila fan, as a fourth tweeted: “It’s Karla.”

Camila’s birth name is Karla but she adopted her current moniker as a stage name when she auditioned for the X Factor.

She explained this to The Guardian in 2018: “They asked if I wanted a stage name, and I said Camila because I hated my name. I hated Karla. It was like this rebirth. I got to create myself again. I was Camila, and then suddenly I didn’t have to be this shy girl in the classroom.”

Camila and Mark’s new tune ‘Find You Again’ is out now.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello News