WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About The "Sad, Horrible" Mother's Day She Had During Pandemic

20 March 2020, 09:43

The 'BIRTHDAY' singer had to meet her mother behind a sheet of glass, to help protect her from coronavirus.

Anne-Marie is a huge fan of her family; so much so, that her sister has often joined her on Capital.

But it broke our hearts when she explained, to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, how she intends on celebrating Mother’s Day.

Anne-Marie joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Anne-Marie joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Getty

With the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘2002’ singer has had to self-isolate, much like the rest of us, Anne-Marie couldn’t meet her mum, this Mother’s Day.

“We were supposed to go there and spend time with my mum, so she’s a bit upset about that,” said Anne-Marie, who later told us that she helped get food and essentials for her granddad.

When dropping off the shopping, she had to speak to her mother through the window, saying “That was quite sad.

“It was actually horrible, and then I went to my sister’s and we had to stand so far apart. It was weird, man.”

Anne-Marie has been entertaining her followers on social media, as they have all been self-isolating. She has been sharing videos of herself telling jokes in an attempt to keep her fans amused.

