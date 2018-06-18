Jason Derulo Challenges Roman Kemp To A Game Of FIFA To Predict The England-Tunisia Score

18 June 2018, 15:59

Roman Kemp Jason Derulo FIFA

Roman Kemp's catching up with some of the world's biggest stars to predict England's journey in the World Cup. Fingers crossed it goes to plan...

We've waited a long, hard four years for this... No. We're not talking about the 1D reunion; we're talking about the 2018 World Cup.

Roman Kemp's fed up of hearing people mug off the England squad, so he rallied some of his mates - Jason Derulo, Aloe Blacc and James Arthur - to go head-to-head with him on FIFA to predict Harry Kane's lads' journey through the World Cup.

> WARNING: These Tinder Tips From Love Guru, Jason Derulo, Will Make You A Certified Pulling Machine

Matchday 1 of 3: Jason Derulo - Tunisia v England

Jason Derulo literally sang the anthem for the 2018 World Cup. How could he possibly lose a game of FIFA? Admitedly, he does call the sport "soccer", so that didn't fair too well for him.

Either Roman Kemp was taking advantage of the fact that Jason had never played FIFA before, or we can definitely rest assured knowing that England are going to thrash Tunisia.

Final score: 0-2

Matchday 2 of 3: Aloe Blacc - England v Panama

Aloe Blacc needs a dollar. And we need to wait until Sunday, 24 June to find out who wins; England or Panama.

Matchday 3 of 3: James Arthur - England v Belgium

It would be 'Impossible' to predict the big match before Thursday, 28 June. Make sure you check back to see one of these two go down.

