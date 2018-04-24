Staff Wouldn't Give TOWIE's Franke Essex Back Her Phone After She Tried To Walk Out Of A Restaurant Without Paying

Awkwardddd…

Walking out of a restaurant without paying your bill is never cool, but it got even more awkward for TOWIE’s Frankie Essex who left her phone behind the front desk to charge and couldn’t get it back until she’d paid her bill!

Frankie, who became famous after her stint on The Only Way Is Essex, had been dining out at fancy eatery Nobu in Shoreditch when she attempted to leave before the bill had been paid, but staff stopped her at the front desk.

Frankie had been there with a group of friends, half of whom had left without paying their share (some friends, huh?) and Frankie got stopped as she tried to get her phone back on her way home.

A source told the tabloids, “Frankie was out in a large group and appeared to be having a really fun night.

“She went to the bathroom and when she came back a number of people she was with had left without contributing any money for drinks including plenty of beers and lychee martins.

“Frankie then proceeded to try and and leave without paying too – but she was immediately stopped by management who asked her to politely settle the bill.

“Earlier that evening Frankie put her phone behind the bar to charge and staff refused to give it back until she paid. She was reluctant to pay with her own money so sent another friend to get cash from some of the group that left.

“Frankie stayed in the bar as one of her friends was tasked with going out and finding the guys who hadn't paid, and returned about 30 mins later with a huge wad of bank notes.

“As soon as the bill was paid Frankie and the group were then escorted out. The venue was not at all happy with them trying to pull a fast one.”

However, a representative for Frankie said, “At no point was there any kind of dispute about Frankie or her friends paying the money to Nobu and the bill was paid." Phew.

