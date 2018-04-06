Chris Hughes Is Apparently 'Secretly Dating' Georgia May Foote

Chris Hughes may have only split with Olivia Attwood less than a month ago, but it looks like he’s already moved on with another telly star.

The former Love Island contestant is apparently ‘secretly dating’ Coronation Street’s Georgia May Foote.

According to reports, the pair followed each other on social media and then began exchanging messages.

A source said: “Things started off as a few flirty likes here and there between the two of them before they started chatting privately.

“They’re now making things more official after spending a bit of time in each other’s company.

“It’s early days, given they’re both fresh out of relationships, but they seem very keen on each other.”

Neither have officially confirmed the romance yet but we reckon Georgia, who is also very recently single, is 100% his type on paper.

Chris and his ex-girlfriend Olivia, who both met on last year’s series of Love Island, lasted 9 months before deciding to go their separate ways - and the breakdown of their relationship was captured by film crews as part of their spin off show: Chris & Olivia: Crackin’ On.

The pair had a rocky relationship, to say the least, and Chris was left in floods as they agreed to call time on it.

However, if these reports are true, it looks like he’s now wiped all those tears away and is throwing himself into the single life!

