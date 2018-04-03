Caroline Flack's Revealed The Launch Date For Love Island 2018

Mark this date in your calendar right now - you're not gonna want to miss the start of what is guaranteed to be the most exciting series of Love Island yet!

When it comes to Love Island, we literally can't get enough. Even when the show is finished and the villa is completely empty, we need our fix of exactly what's going on with our favourte stars from the series.

Well it's time to get excited all over again because Caroine Flack has revealed the laiunch date for the 2018 series and it's not far away at all!

> Love Island Winners: Where Are The Show's Champions Now?



Taking to her Twitter account, the show's host wrote '2 . Months' whilst she's also pinned a tweet she'd posted last year on the launch night of the 2017 series which said, 'It's LOVE ISLAND DAY #loveisland'.

It's LOVE ISLAND DAY #loveisland — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) June 5, 2017

With the last series beginning on Monday 5th June 2017, it therefore makes perfect sense for the 2018 series to begin on Monday 4th June this year and that adds up with Caroline's tweet too.

So get that date in your calendar ASAP, set an alarm and prepare for another summer of incredible TV.

Details about the upcoming show have also begun to emerge, with one source recently telling a tabloid, “They're planning on the season opener beginning with two big villas - just like they introduced midway through last series. And they want to throw in nearly double the amount of contestants to really stir things up."



GIF: Giphy

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Love Island Gossip!

Whilst you're here, check out what 2017 Love Island winner had to say after her split with fellow winner Kem...