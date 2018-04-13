Watch The Moment We Got Meghan Trainor To Surprise A Charity With A HUGE Cheque For Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise helps charities that don’t get heard.

There’s nothing better than helping a good cause – especially when you can get a celeb involved too – so when we had a massive cheque to deliver to REACH charity, we had to get Meghan Trainor to deliver it to them.

REACH help children with upper limb conditions to live life without limits, and thanks to Global’s Make Some Noise we managed to surpass the £30,000 we were planning to give them and write out a cheque for a huge £77,200 instead!

Global’s Make Some Noise raises funds for charities that otherwise don’t get heard, and you guys have helped us raise staggering £2,500,500 to give out to 33 special small projects, so they can continue their life-changing work with youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Because of your generous donations, we’ll be providing 15,088 hours of support for youngsters living with disability, 4,340 hours of much-needed help for young carers, 4,772 hours of counselling for children experiencing illness or bereavement, 4,679 hours of support for young people and their families affected by suicide and homelessness, and so much more.

We’ll also be funding 67 roles at the charities, and paying for specialist equipment - including a 3D printer to create models of children’s hearts for surgeons to study ahead of surgery, and a sensory library for children affected by sight loss.

Thanks to you, Global’s Make Some Noise will be able to help almost 17,000 children and young people up and down the country over the next two years – and they may even get a visit from a star like Meghan too!

