WATCH: Ed Sheeran Performs An Exclusive Live Version Of 'Perfect' For Global's Make Some Noise!

6 October 2017, 17:25

Okay this was kinda beautiful...

Ed Sheeran's performed an absolutely STUNNING version of his latest single 'Perfect' exclusively for Capital on Global's Make Some Noise day, 2017.

Taken from his album that pretty much dominated the first half of 2017 selling over 2.2 MILLION copies, 'Perfect' performed live by the man himself is well, basically... PERFECT!  

> Download The Capital App To Catch More Exclusives From Global's Make Some Noise Day 2017 

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, supporting brilliant small projects across the UK which don't normally get heard and which help young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

> Roman And Vick Needed You - Watch One Of These Two Wrestle The Heaviest Sportswoman In The World

Capital is teaming up with our sister stations across the Global family - Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Smooth, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold - for Global's Make Some Noise Day, to raise money, give a voice to small projects that don’t get heard and have a lot of fun doing it!

Donate Now banner 2017

Last year we raised a massive £2.8million pounds for charity - and this year we want to top that figure and help even more amazing causes!

P!nk Challenged Will Manning To Face His Ultimate Fear & It Was As Brutal As It Sounds! 

Trending On Capital FM

Monster Mash Up 2017 Win Tickets

Win Tickets To This Year's Monster Mash Up With VOXI All Weekend On Capital!

Cheryl takes to the L'Oreal catwalk after giving b

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Ed Sheeran Music

See more Ed Sheeran Music

Ed Sheeran News

See more Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith Asset

Sam Smith Defends Ed Sheeran Against A DJ Who Called Him A "Song Wh*re"

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran Videos

See more Ed Sheeran Videos

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Reveals His Worst Ever Fan Gift & You Will Literally Throw Up In Your Mouth

Ed Sheeran Pictures

See more Ed Sheeran Pictures

Ed Sheeran Instagram Best Friends

21 Instagram Snaps That Prove Ed Sheeran's The Ultimate BFF In Music!