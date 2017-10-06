WATCH: Ed Sheeran Performs An Exclusive Live Version Of 'Perfect' For Global's Make Some Noise!

Okay this was kinda beautiful...

Ed Sheeran's performed an absolutely STUNNING version of his latest single 'Perfect' exclusively for Capital on Global's Make Some Noise day, 2017.

Taken from his album that pretty much dominated the first half of 2017 selling over 2.2 MILLION copies, 'Perfect' performed live by the man himself is well, basically... PERFECT!

Global’s Make Some Noise is Capital’s very own charity, supporting brilliant small projects across the UK which don't normally get heard and which help young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Capital is teaming up with our sister stations across the Global family - Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Smooth, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold - for Global's Make Some Noise Day, to raise money, give a voice to small projects that don’t get heard and have a lot of fun doing it!

Last year we raised a massive £2.8million pounds for charity - and this year we want to top that figure and help even more amazing causes!

