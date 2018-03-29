People Are Sharing Lyrics That Are Actually Gross

"Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry"... wait... what?

Reddit is a wonderful place. Forget retweets, shares and likes. Nope, over at the 'Popheads' sub-reddit they've been discussing the lyrics that they all find gross... and the answers are hilarious.

Be warned. You may end up questioning lyrics to some of your favourite tunes from this point forward. Ok, you may continue:

Niall Horan - 'Slow Hands'

How?! How have we be singing this for so damn and long and never realised how grim that line truly is?!

One Direction - 'Happily'

Yeah, that's a weird one, we get it.

Demi Lovato - 'In Case'

Can someone please teach Demi about weekly fridge decluttering sessions please? Like asap!

Chance The Rapper - 'All Night'

Ahem... excuse me Chance?! You're a Grammy winner man!

Selena Gomez - 'Good For You'

UMMM SAY WHAT?! Good lord.

The Black Eyed Peas - 'My Humps'

Yep... just ew.

