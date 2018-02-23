Stormi’s Already Got Two Eyeshadow Palettes In Kylie Jenner’s Make Up Range

The baby’s less than a month old!

Kylie Jenner’s unveiled a brand new Kylie Cosmetics ‘weather collection’ in honour of her daughter, Stormi – despite the kid being less than a month old!

The make up entrepreneur revealed the new products including a ‘Calm Before The Storm’ and ‘Eye Of The Storm’ palette, what appears to be a bronze and blue glitter pigment and a powder highlighter.

It’s not the first time there have been Kylie Cosmetics collections dedicated to her family, but Stormi is less than a month old… that’s got to be some kind of record for having your own make up range, surely?

Kylie tweeted, “a few of my favorites ‪#WeatherCollection launching Feb.28th inspired by my Stormi”.

a few of my favorites #WeatherCollection launching Feb.28th inspired by my Stormi. @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/OAFe5Xr6wu — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 23, 2018

We’re already looking forward to see what else will be in this collection!