Stormi’s Already Got Two Eyeshadow Palettes In Kylie Jenner’s Make Up Range
23 February 2018, 16:08
The baby’s less than a month old!
Kylie Jenner’s unveiled a brand new Kylie Cosmetics ‘weather collection’ in honour of her daughter, Stormi – despite the kid being less than a month old!
The make up entrepreneur revealed the new products including a ‘Calm Before The Storm’ and ‘Eye Of The Storm’ palette, what appears to be a bronze and blue glitter pigment and a powder highlighter.
It’s not the first time there have been Kylie Cosmetics collections dedicated to her family, but Stormi is less than a month old… that’s got to be some kind of record for having your own make up range, surely?
Kylie tweeted, “a few of my favorites #WeatherCollection launching Feb.28th inspired by my Stormi”.
a few of my favorites #WeatherCollection launching Feb.28th inspired by my Stormi. @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/OAFe5Xr6wu— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 23, 2018
We’re already looking forward to see what else will be in this collection!
