Kylie Jenner Called Out The New Snapchat Update And Cost Them $1.5BILLION

The Kardashian/Jenner crew are one influential family.

Kylie Jenner is the undisputed queen of Snapchat and her sister Kim is the Insta queen, so it’s no surprise that when Kylie called out the app it caused a stir.

A stir that might have cost Snapchat a pretty penny.

On Wednesday, the new mum tweeted her disapproval for the new Snapchat update: “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.”

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

The tweet which has been retweeted over 58,000 times and liked a further 310,000 times apparently made the parent company Snap lose “about $1.5 billion in market value following Kylie Jenner’s tweet on Snapchat redesign” according to Reuters Tech News.

And definitely aware of her social media influence, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later retracted her point in defence of the app.

still love you tho snap ... my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Snapchat recently debuted a new update that has been the most badly received since the launch. But it seems that even after all the millions of people tweeting about their dislike for the app, the latest update might be here to stay.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs Internet & Technology Conference last week, Snap Inc CEO, Evan Spiegel, defended the new unpopular update.

He said: "The complaints we're seeing reinforce the philosophy. Even the frustrations we're seeing really validate those changes.

"It'll take time for people to adjust, but for me, using it for a couple months, I feel way more attached to the service."

"This new foundation is just the beginning, and we will always listen closely to find new ways to make the service better for everyone. We are grateful for your enthusiasm and creativity. We are very excited for what's ahead."

