Kylie Jenner’s Revealed Who Baby Stormi Looks Like As She Talks About Her For The First Time

This is too cute.

Although she finally admitted the worst kept secret in the world and announced the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, a couple of weeks ago, Kylie has finally spoken out for the first time about her daughter.

The reality TV star replied to a fan on Twitter asking how the little one was, and revealed that the baby is the spitting image of her mama – and now we’re even more desperate for those first face pics to arrive!

she’s good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Kylie’s definitely loved up with her little lady, and it’s said that her boyfriend, Travis Scott bought her a ‘push present’ in the form of a diamond ring to commemorate the birth too.

A source told UsWeekly, “He hasn't left her side except for work obligations. She's never seemed happier. You can tell she feels complete now that she has a baby.”