KSI & Logan Paul Fans Furious At Cost To Stream The Fight On YouTube

20 July 2018, 16:42

KSI vs Logan Paul Stream Cost

The KSI vs Logan Paul fight is set to be the biggest event in YouTube history, but fans will have to pay if they want to watch it live!

It's being billed as the biggest amateur boxing match of all time and based on the KSI vs Logan Paul London press conference drama recently, it's sure to live up to all expectations.

The KSI vs Logan Paul fight details, including tickets, dates, venue and more have all been released, but fans have just found out they'll be charged to watch the fight live on YouTube.

There have been a number of high profile sporting events streamed for free on YouTube, but the pay per view KSI vs Logan Paul fight will cost viewers £6 to stream live on the video platform.

With millions of viewers expected to tune in for the live event on 25th August 2018 at the Manchester Arena, the fighters look set to rake in a considerable sum of money, but fans aren't happy about being charged the pay per view fee.

Having shared hundreds of videos across the platform on their own channels over the years, KSI and Logan Paul are set to stream the fight live on a new channel called KSIvsLogan.

The pay per view cost, which is currently set at £6, looks set to increase as the description on the YouTube channel hosting the fight reveals that the fee is currently discounted until the end of July.

KSI recently attempted to explain why he and Logan had decided to charge for the fight and he took to Twitter to answer questions...

Fans voiced their concerns on Twitter shortly afterwards and they were split on the cost of the pay per view fight...

If the fight lives up to all the drama that has been building up throughout the last few months, fans will surely be more than happy to pay £6 to see KSI and Logan Paul go head to head, as well as their brothers Deji and Jake Paul.

