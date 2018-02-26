Everything We Know About The Huge KSI Vs Logan Paul Boxing Fight

26 February 2018, 15:51

The YouTube superstars look set to go head to head in a boxing match for the ages and fans everywhere are already getting hyped for what would without a doubt be the biggest YouTube event of all time! Here's what we know so far...

Why Is KSI Fighting Logan Paul?

Following KSI's knockout victory over Joe Weller in his first boxing match at London's Copper Box back in January 2018, he called out Logan Paul, Jake Paul or any other Paul and that's what sparked the whole thing.

Initially it was Logan's brother Jake who appeared to be the favourite to step inside the ring with KSI, but his older bro soon stepped up and decided he was going to head into battle with the British star.

When Is The KSI Vs Logan Paul Fight?

Whilst a deal hasn't yet been signed by both parties, the fight is currently set for August 2018. KSI has confirmed that his next bout is 100% confirmed to be taking place in August 2018, so with that fight only 6 months away we're already getting pretty hyped!

Where Will The KSI Vs Logan Paul Fight Be Held?

KSI has stated that his next fight will be taking place in England. He revealed that the venue has not been set yet, but if the Logan Paul fight does go ahead then the pair will look to book a large venue with a capacity bigger than the 7,500 seats of East London's Copper Box.

Logan and Jake Paul both want any fight to take place in a neutral venue and would prefer Dubai, so it remains to be seen where the final venue will be.

Will Deji Fight Jake Paul?

Both KSI and Logan Paul have younger brothers and there are strong calls for the pair of them to step into the ring against each other on the undercard of KSI & Logan's fight.

KSI's brother Deji has called Jake out in a number of YouTube videos and now Jake has finally responded and confirmed that he will indeed be fighting Deji!

The fight looks set to take place on the undercard of the KSI vs Logan fight in August and Jake has even suggested that the winners of the two fights should battle against each other in the ultimate showdown.

Will Logan Paul's Dad Fight KSI's Dad?

Logan's dad Greg Paul said he was happy to take on KSI in the aftermath of the initial call out, but that has since died down. However there has been talk of Greg Paul fighting KSI's dad Jide Olatunji and making the whole thing one big family affair.

We're not as convinced that these two will be getting in the ring sadly, so maybe mark this one down as a 'not gonna happen'.

Who Is KSI?

KSI is a British YouTuber with 18 million subscribers. His real name is Olajide William "JJ" Olatunji and he's been making videos since 31st January 2010.

He's also turned his hand to music too, releasing several EPs and just missing out on the top 10 with his debut 'Keep Up'. He participated in his first ever boxing match against fellow YouTube Joe Weller earlier this year and won with a knockout victory.

Who Is Logan Paul?

Starting out as a Vine star, Logan moved over to YouTube on 13th November 2013. He's appeared in a number of American TV shows including Law & Order and has 20 million subscribers across his two YouTube channels.

Logan was thrust into the mainstream media spotlight after posting his now infamous 'Suicide Forest' video and has since faced huge public criticism and calls for him to delete his channel.

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest News & Gossip From KSI vs Logan Paul!

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when KSI and his last opponent Joe Weller met ahead of their fight...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  3. 3
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  4. 4
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  7. 7
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    Weeknd, The And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  10. 10
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  11. 11
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  14. 14
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  15. 15
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  17. 17
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  18. 18
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  19. 19
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  20. 20
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  21. 21
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  27. 27
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  28. 28
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  29. 29
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  30. 30
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  31. 31
    Him & I artwork
    Him & I
    Halsey, G-Eazy
    itunes
  32. 32
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  33. 33
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s feat. Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  39. 39
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  40. 40
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site