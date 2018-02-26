Everything We Know About The Huge KSI Vs Logan Paul Boxing Fight

The YouTube superstars look set to go head to head in a boxing match for the ages and fans everywhere are already getting hyped for what would without a doubt be the biggest YouTube event of all time! Here's what we know so far...

Why Is KSI Fighting Logan Paul?

Following KSI's knockout victory over Joe Weller in his first boxing match at London's Copper Box back in January 2018, he called out Logan Paul, Jake Paul or any other Paul and that's what sparked the whole thing.

Initially it was Logan's brother Jake who appeared to be the favourite to step inside the ring with KSI, but his older bro soon stepped up and decided he was going to head into battle with the British star.

When Is The KSI Vs Logan Paul Fight?

Whilst a deal hasn't yet been signed by both parties, the fight is currently set for August 2018. KSI has confirmed that his next bout is 100% confirmed to be taking place in August 2018, so with that fight only 6 months away we're already getting pretty hyped!

Where Will The KSI Vs Logan Paul Fight Be Held?

KSI has stated that his next fight will be taking place in England. He revealed that the venue has not been set yet, but if the Logan Paul fight does go ahead then the pair will look to book a large venue with a capacity bigger than the 7,500 seats of East London's Copper Box.

Logan and Jake Paul both want any fight to take place in a neutral venue and would prefer Dubai, so it remains to be seen where the final venue will be.

Will Deji Fight Jake Paul?

Both KSI and Logan Paul have younger brothers and there are strong calls for the pair of them to step into the ring against each other on the undercard of KSI & Logan's fight.

KSI's brother Deji has called Jake out in a number of YouTube videos and now Jake has finally responded and confirmed that he will indeed be fighting Deji!

The fight looks set to take place on the undercard of the KSI vs Logan fight in August and Jake has even suggested that the winners of the two fights should battle against each other in the ultimate showdown.

Will Logan Paul's Dad Fight KSI's Dad?

Logan's dad Greg Paul said he was happy to take on KSI in the aftermath of the initial call out, but that has since died down. However there has been talk of Greg Paul fighting KSI's dad Jide Olatunji and making the whole thing one big family affair.

We're not as convinced that these two will be getting in the ring sadly, so maybe mark this one down as a 'not gonna happen'.

Who Is KSI?

KSI is a British YouTuber with 18 million subscribers. His real name is Olajide William "JJ" Olatunji and he's been making videos since 31st January 2010.

He's also turned his hand to music too, releasing several EPs and just missing out on the top 10 with his debut 'Keep Up'. He participated in his first ever boxing match against fellow YouTube Joe Weller earlier this year and won with a knockout victory.

Who Is Logan Paul?

Starting out as a Vine star, Logan moved over to YouTube on 13th November 2013. He's appeared in a number of American TV shows including Law & Order and has 20 million subscribers across his two YouTube channels.

Logan was thrust into the mainstream media spotlight after posting his now infamous 'Suicide Forest' video and has since faced huge public criticism and calls for him to delete his channel.

