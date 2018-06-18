KSI & Logan Paul's Press Conference Ended In An On-Stage Fight

18 June 2018, 16:57

At their first press confrence ahead of their huge fight this August, things got pretty heated between KSI and Logan Paul!

There is no love lost between YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul and they're set to go head to head in the biggest live YouTube fight in history, but things kicked off a bit early as their initial press conference in Los Angeles decended into chaos.

The fight is taking place after KSI called out Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul following his previous YouTube fiht back in 2017 against fellow vlogger Joe Weller.

> KSI Vs Logan Paul Fight CONFIRMED: All The Details Inc. Dates, Venue & More

At the Los Angeles event, KSI's brother Deji and Logan Paul's brother were also in attendance, as they'll be fighting on the undercard of the KSI vs Logan Paul fight, and their first head to head meeting saw insults flying.


GIF: Giphy

But it was during KSI and Logan Paul's head to head meeting that things really kicked off, with Logan seemingly attempting to grab KSI's bandana before the British YouTuber ran up and attempted to shove Logan.

Both Logan and KSI's teams rushed onto the stage with security trying to keep things from escalating with abuse being hurled across the stage.

The KSI Vs Logan Paul fight is taking place at the Manchester Arena on 25th August 2018 and tickets are set to go on sale next week.

Click here to watch the full video from the press conference (the actual chat begins at 1:11:00).

