Fans Slam Kim Kardashian For Getting Her Daughter, North, To Take Her Topless Pics

Little weird…

If there’s one thing the world is used to, it’s naked pics of Kim Kardashian, but her latest provocative Instagram pic has got people talking for all the wrong reasons…

Kim posted a topless photo of her posing in front of a mirror with her bra undone, but people were quick to notice that her daughter, North West, was the one taking the photo in the reflection.

Given that she’s just four years old, people were quick to comment about her being used as the photographer:

If you ever get embarrassed by your mom, just remember that North West has to take topless photos of Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/yOnaYY0nSJ — Marenah (@ReenaRachel) February 8, 2018

Wtf? Seriously what is wrong with Kim Kardashian? Encouraging her daughter to take half naked photos of her. There is a massive difference between a Mum just getting changed in front of her kid and encouraging her kid to take photos of it. That’s messed up. — Jamie Perkins (@JamieAndNiks) February 8, 2018

@FOX29philly @MikeFOX29 @AlexHolleyFOX29 I don't think its that bad @KimKardashian let North take a pic of her..I feel if you couldn't let your daughter see your body at that young of age your kind of teaching her to be ashamed of her body & plus shes not fully nude #fox29goodday — Trasi (@firsthollywood) February 9, 2018

Kim Kardashian now posting pictures of herself naked taken by her 4 yr old daughter...... come on mehn where does this end?? — Rah-zee'el (@rvziel_Kain) February 9, 2018

Kim Kardashian got her 4 year old daughter to take a topless photo of her I’m done pic.twitter.com/2ECDfnxsbH — Nicola Ferry (@NicolaFerry) February 9, 2018

Don’t get how Kim Kardashian gets her 4 year old daughter to take a half naked photo of her and everyone’s acting as if it’s not a big deal yet if it was someone else and not a fame hungry Kardashian there would be a massive uproar about it — Kodie.P (@Kodie_Parrott) February 9, 2018

Kim Kardashian had her four-year-old daughter take a topless picture of her and posted it on Instagram. Which pretty much makes Kim a lock for Mother of the Year. — John DeBella (@JDeBella) February 9, 2018

Kim Kardashian now posting topless photos of herself taken by her 4-yr-old daughter....is there anything the kardashians won’t do for money ??? pic.twitter.com/6J3Brt1U2X — Mr Fareed (@Ayeet01) February 9, 2018

Can everyone just give @KimKardashian a break? So what if North took that picture, SHE IS HER DAUGHTER! I can’t Keeks is the BEST mother and it’s not your role to judge her or anyone else! MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS ! LY Keeks — Kimye Kardawest (@kimyekardawest) February 9, 2018

Promote self love and all that, I am defo here for that, but to get your 4 year old daughter to photograph you taking off your bra to post on Instagram makes me feel nauseous. Bloody cannot stand Kim Kardashian — mj (@tink_93_) February 9, 2018

Looks like those Kardashians will do anything for the Insta likes…