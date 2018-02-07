These People Predicted Kylie Jenner’s Baby Was Called Stormi Back In JANUARY

Psychic or what?

The moment we were all waiting for finally happened this week as Kylie Jenner confirmed the birth of her baby girl and of course, the next question on everyone’s lips was what would the baby be called?

Kylie revealed last night that she had named her first daughter Stormi Webster (Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster… mind = blown) and it turns out THE INTERNET PREDICTED IT BACK IN JANUARY.

stormi webster A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onFeb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Yup, Twitter user Breanne Durbin posted on 1st January, “I'm predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby's name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction”.

I'm predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby's name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction — Breanne Durbin (@BreanneDurbin) January 1, 2018

And she wasn’t the only one – others were talking about the name in the middle of January too:

Word is Kylie Jenner’s baby is named Stormy!!!!! Very on brand — Sally Turns (@AllySterns) January 13, 2018

And that Kylie Jenner named her baby, Storm. Shoutout to my sister for keeping me up to date in celebrity news. You heard it here first, folks https://t.co/ItE1751F49 — Stephanie Frosch (@ElloSteph) January 12, 2018

OK, we’re like 97% sure at least one of these people is psychic – HOW DID THEY KNOW?!