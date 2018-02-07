These People Predicted Kylie Jenner’s Baby Was Called Stormi Back In JANUARY

7 February 2018, 10:43

Kylie Jenner Baby

Psychic or what?

The moment we were all waiting for finally happened this week as Kylie Jenner confirmed the birth of her baby girl and of course, the next question on everyone’s lips was what would the baby be called?

Never Seen Before Pictures From Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy That You Need To See

Kylie revealed last night that she had named her first daughter Stormi Webster (Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster… mind = blown) and it turns out THE INTERNET PREDICTED IT BACK IN JANUARY.

 

stormi webster

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onFeb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Yup, Twitter user Breanne Durbin posted on 1st January, “I'm predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby's name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction”.

And she wasn’t the only one – others were talking about the name in the middle of January too:

OK, we’re like 97% sure at least one of these people is psychic – HOW DID THEY KNOW?! 

> Download Our App To Keep Up With The Latest On Kylie's Baby First!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  3. 3
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  4. 4
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  6. 6
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  7. 7
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  10. 10
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  11. 11
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  17. 17
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  19. 19
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  20. 20
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Game Changer artwork
    Game Changer
    MIST
    itunes
  23. 23
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  24. 24
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  25. 25
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  26. 26
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  27. 27
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  28. 28
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  29. 29
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  31. 31
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  32. 32
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  34. 34
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd Feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  35. 35
    Him & I artwork
    Him & I
    G-Eazy feat. Halsey
    itunes
  36. 36
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    Til I'm Done artwork
    Til I'm Done
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  38. 38
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  39. 39
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site