Khloe Kardashian Pays Tribute To Her “First Baby” After Her Dog, Gabbana, Dies
31 January 2018, 10:46
Khloe had had the pup for 14 years.
There’s nothing sadder than losing a much loved pet and Khloe Kardashian has paid tribute to her “first child”, her dog Gabbana, which died this week.
Kylie Jenner’s Baby Is Due Within A MONTH & She’s Planning The Birth Already
Khloe had had Gabbana for 14 years and the dog was originally a family pet, but Khloe kept her when Kris and Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn) divorced.
She posted, “Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away. She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same.
“I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always!”
Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always!
Kendall also posted a tribute to the pup, writing, “i’ll miss your kisses forever Gooby. i know you’re up there swimming, little fishy.”
We hope you’re OK, KoKo!
> Keep Up With All The Kardashian News Over On Our App