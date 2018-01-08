Twitter Destroyed Kendall Jenner For Appearing At The Golden Globes For Her “Acting In The Pepsi Ad”

Ouch.

Kendall Jenner is a model, reality TV star and member of the biggest, most controversial reality star family in Hollywood. So when she rocked up at the Golden Globes on Sunday having not been nominated for anything, or starred in anything other than her family’s show, people couldn’t quite work out why she was there.

She’s a Kardashian so let’s face it, they get invited to everything. But that didn’t stop people having a field day with one Twitter user convinced that Kendall was there for her “nomination” for that tragic Pepsi ad she did last year.

Maybe Kendall Jenner will pass out Pepsi and end sexism. GoldenGlobes — Vice Admiral Laura Dern (@ashcech) January 8, 2018

Kendall Jenner is at the GoldenGlobes clearly for her contribution to acting in that Pepsi commercial. Timeless pic.twitter.com/5qbbv9qAZ8 — Stanners (@cheesecakebase) January 8, 2018

noah fence but what is kendall jenner doing at the golden globes — ‏ً (@anistions) January 8, 2018

why is kendall jenner at the golden globes this is an actual question like no shade but like why — mh (@hapticlou) January 8, 2018

Can’t believe Kendall Jenner is at the Golden Globes. Her acting in the Pepsi commercial was that good, huh? — Sue Chainz (@SusanStrong_) January 8, 2018

Luckily for little Kendall some people didn’t mind that she was there because at least she stuck to the memo and dressed in a long black number to protest the sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Better luck next time, Kendall.

