Prove Your Insta-Game Is Strong By Guessing Who Got More Likes - Kendall Jenner Or Ariana Grande...

5 January 2018, 14:31

Kendall Jenner Ariana Grande Instagram Asset

How strong is YOUR Instagram game?

Instagram is the greatest thing around. Not only does it give us a chance to catch up on our mates, but you can also scroll through it rather than - say - do work...

And while we're procrastinating, there's two profiles we always check out; Kendall Jenner's and Ariana Grande's. They're queens of the 'gram, after all.

> The QUEEN, Ariana Grande, Is Bringing Out New Music In 2018, And This Snippet Is Gonna Get You HYPED.

 

But who is the real queen? If you follow them, you should know who gets the most likes, and who falls short. Put that knowledge to the test, now.

> Download Our App, And Check Out All Of The Photos You Should Been Double-Tapping On...

We'd give Ari's performance of 'Bang Bang' a gazillion likes, tbf...

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Marnie Simpson In Therapy

“I Didn’t Want To Be Alive” Marnie Simpson Heartbreakingly Reveals She Contemplated Suicide

Jade Thirlwall mum car

WATCH: Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Surprising Her Mum With A Car For Xmas Is Too Cute

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran's Cameo In 'The Simpsons'

WATCH: The First Clip Of Ed Sheeran's Appearance In 'The Simpsons' Is Out, And He's Even Cuter Yellow!

Ed Sheeran

Zendaya and Zac Efron Listen to Big Shaq

WATCH: Zac Efron And Zendaya Get HELLA Confused When They Listen To Big Shaq For The First Time!
Hailee Steinfeld Dessert Asset

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Loses ALL Chill When We Try To Explain Traditional Christmas Desserts To Her

Latest Music News

Nude prank

This Girl Has Come Up With A Genius Way To Troll Someone When They Ask For Nudes
Jade Thirlwall and Jed Elliot

Jade Thirlwall’s Emotional Message About Time Away From Her BF Will Get You In The Feels

Little Mix

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Was Fat Shamed By Her Family & The Reason Will Have You Speechless
Lady Gaga Pink Live

Lady Gaga, P!nk & Childish Gambino Head Up The 2018 Grammys Performer List & We Couldn't Be More Hyped!
Amber Davies and Pete Wicks

Amber Davies Cosies Up To TOWIE’s Pete Wicks Days After Kem Admits He's Still In Love With Her
Kylie Jenner Caitlyn Jenner Pregnancy

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Accidentally Hints At Kylie's Pregnancy After Stumbling Over A Question About Grandkids
Honey G National Television Awards

WATCH: FYI, You 100% Weren't Expecting Honey G To Look Like This After Her Dramatic Make-Under...
Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 8: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Trailer
Justin Timberlake - 'Filthy' Music Video

Justin Timberlake - 'Filthy'

Justin Timberlake

Dua Lipa Apology Tweet Asset

"I Never Meant To Offend" - Dua Lipa Apologises For Using Inappropriate Language In Cover From 2014