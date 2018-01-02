The QUEEN, Ariana Grande, Is Bringing Out New Music In 2018, And This Snippet Is Gonna Get You HYPED.

Now Playing
2 January 2018, 13:31
This. This. This.
This is the moment we've been waiting for. The last single Ariana released as a lead artist was her collaboration with John Legend for the 'Beauty and the Beast' in February 2017.
But everyone's favourite female has teased new music. THIS IS NOT A DRILL, PEOPLE!
Pic: PA Images
The 'Dangerous Woman' singer posted a short snippet of new music, which mainly consisted of a hella lot of angelic hums, and even though we've only heard a couple of seconds of it, we're ready to play it endlessly.
Ariana Grande shared the clip with the caption "see you next year". (Don't worry - she posted it at the end of 2017. You won't have to wait until 2019 for this inevitable masterpiece.)
