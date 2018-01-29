Stephen Bear’s Been Caught Selling Fake Yeezys From His New Bali Home

29 January 2018, 17:32

Stephen Bear's Fake Yeezys

The former CBB winner is selling knock off trainers and we have so many questions.

EastEnd Clobber might not be a household name just yet, but the clothing company endorsed by reality stars and Premier League footballers is certainly making some headlines.

The clothing company, which is owned by reality star Stephen Bear, may want to think about their latest product as it appears they're now stocking fake Yeezys alongside their selection of branded caps and they've named the East-zys.

> Stephen Bear Watching Charlotte Crosby Vids With Yet Another New Bae Is…Different

Twitter user Joshua Fox shared the evidence behind the fake trainers and it's left us with so many questions we don't even know where to start!

So from Joshua's tweet above we can see that Bear is the sole owner of EastEnd Clobber and he's even pictured in the East-zy trainers, ironically claiming 'First they laugh...then they copy...dare to be different?'.

He's selling them for £55 which is a fraction of the retail price a pair of genuine Yeezys sell for, which is usually around £180+. Bear even took to Twitter to share a video of the trainers on a beach...

Stephen recently announced the he'd bought a villa in Bali and was gong to be living there permanently, so many fans have accused the Essex lad of stocking up on fakes whilst he's there and then trying to sell them to his loyal fans as genuine items.

The inside of the shoes even had adidas originals soles, providing another big giveaway that they're not the real deal.

Bear is yet to respond to the controversy around the fake trainers and his EastEnd Clobber website is still showing the footwear for sale...

Stephen Bear's Fake Yeezys

It's not the first time that Bear has openly worn fake designer goods - he was robbed back in 2016 for his £30,000 Hublot watch before later admitting it was a fake and tweeting 'Always wear a fake watch'...

So what do you make of Stephen Bear's latest business venture? Think he'll be receiving a copyright lawsuit from Kanye West & Adidas some time soon?

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Celebrity News!

Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the moment Charlotte Crosby confirmed she'd split from Bear...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Beyonce and Jay Z

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  2. 2
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  3. 3
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  5. 5
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  6. 6
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  8. 8
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  10. 10
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  14. 14
    Filthy artwork
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  16. 16
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  17. 17
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  18. 18
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  19. 19
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  20. 20
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  21. 21
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  24. 24
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  25. 25
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  26. 26
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  27. 27
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  28. 28
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  29. 29
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  30. 30
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  31. 31
    Never Enough artwork
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  32. 32
    My My My! artwork
    My My My!
    Troye Sivan
    itunes
  33. 33
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  34. 34
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  35. 35
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  37. 37
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  38. 38
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  39. 39
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site