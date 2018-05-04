Kylie Jenner’s Fans Convinced Her Bodyguard Is Stormi’s ‘Real’ Dad

What a plot twist this would be!

Fans of Kylie Jenner are convinced that Travis Scott is not Stormi’s ‘real’ dad after photos of her bodyguard appeared on social media.

It all started when a Twitter user pointed out that he had a strong resemblance to the baby girl.

But who is he?! All we know is his name is Tim Chung and, as well as protecting the KUWTK star, he’s also a professional model with a pretty big following on Instagram.

Step it up A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) onMar 6, 2018 at 6:00pm PST

However, the poor guy’s comment sections are now being taken over by people demanding to know if he is in fact Stormi’s father.

People are saying stormi looks like Kylie’s bodyguard, & look at the comments under his recent IG post leave this man alone y’all pic.twitter.com/YT8F7AYoxV — Laura Martínez (@martinezxlaura) May 3, 2018

It’s not the first time there’s been speculation around who Kylie’s ‘real’ baby daddy is.

Her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, had to issue a statement to shutdown theories he was the newborn’s papa.

T-RAWW A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) onMay 1, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so.”

”Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace. (sic)”