Caspar Lee Reveals He Is Now Dating A Fan, Ambar Miraaj!

25 June 2018, 09:17

Caspar Lee Dating Fan

After getting a photo with her SIX YEARS AGO, YouTuber Caspar Lee revealed that he was now dating the fan in question.

Who doesn't want to be Caspar Lee's girlfriend? He's smart. He's funny. He's handsome. (Give us a second to just swoon over him for a while, okay?)

Unfortunately for everyone, the YouTuber is now in a relationship with a fan he met six years ago.

> WATCH: Roman Kemp, Caspar Lee And Joe Sugg Hilariously Teach You 'How To Be A YouTuber'

Caspar shared two photos of him and his now girlfriend, Ambar Miraaj, on his Instagram Story - one of them in 2012, where she met him as a fan; and another of the two of them on Sunday, 24 June 2018.

 

Very proud of this one’s brain for achieving such good uni results.

A post shared by Caspar Lee (@caspar_lee) onJun 24, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

They shared more photos of them together as they watched the England-Panama World Cup match, with other YouTubers, including Joe Sugg and Conor Maynard.

Ambar, who is a 19-year-old model from London, is currently studying at Exeter University.

 

views • cheers @alexmhitch for the bbq

A post shared by Ambar Miraaj (@ambardriscoll) onJun 21, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

> Grab Our App, For The Latest News And Gossip On Your Fave YouTubers!

We'll just sit here and feel our hearts melting for this pair, okay?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Camila Cabello & Harry Kane

Camila Cabello's Reaction To Harry Kane Scoring At The World Cup Is Priceless
Cardi B offset Married secret

People Think Cardi B Secretly Got Married After Fiancé Offset Calls Her 'My Wife'
Jack Fincham Dani Dyer Love Island 2018 Kiss

Jack Fincham's Ex Is Reportedly Poised To Join Love Island & Fans Are Not Having It
Amber Davies Ruben Loftus-Cheek Asset

That Awks Moment When Amber Davies Goes To Slide In Loftus-Cheek's DMs, And Sees They've Already Been Flirting
Sophie Gradon Zara Holland

Zara Holland Reveals She Is On Anti-Depressants After Love Island Left Her “Haunted”

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: The Story So Far...

Justin Bieber

Logan Paul Instagram

Who Is Logan Paul? The YouTube Star's KSI Feud, Net Worth, Songs And Brother Jake
Love Island 2018

All The Love Island 2018 Contestant's Social Media Accounts: Instagram, Twitter And Snapchat
POTW 13-june

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music