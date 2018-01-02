Your Definitive List Of The Hottest New Albums You NEED In Your Life In 2018

2018 is set to be one of the most exciting years in music history!

Get your calendar ready because here are THE essential dates you need to make sure you are up to date with the biggest releases in music throughout the next 12 months.

> Make Your Life Just That Bit Simpler & Download Our App To Keep Up To Date With ALL The Latest Music

Aaand here... we... go!

Camila Cabello - 'Camila' (January 12th)

it’s January 1. my album comes out in 12 days https://t.co/d2YTbC0Eap

SOMEONE HOLD ME pic.twitter.com/11MQKs4NNg — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 2, 2018

We've been waiting for this for a LONG time. Ever since Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony in late 2016, the starlet has been releasing single after single and absolutely slaying each time *cough* 'Havana' *cough*. On 12th January 'Camila' will finally drop and the world will never be the same!

> WATCH: Camila Cabello Nails These Shawn Mendes & Ed Sheeran Anthems In 'Finish The Lyric'

Charlie Puth - 'Voicenotes' (January 19th)

With singles 'How Long' and 'Attention' becoming two of the biggest singles of 2017, the 2018 album 'Voicenotes' is set to be the pop masterpiece we'd expect from Chaz Paz. With 13 tracks billed on the official iTunes track listing, the follow-up to his 2016 debut LP 'Nine Track Mind' is ready to blow you away.

> Charlie Puth Wants To 'Strip That Down' As Popstars Sing Their Fave Songs Of 2017

Ariana Grande - 'TBA'

see you next year A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) onDec 31, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Ariana's 2016 'Dangerous Woman' featured blockbuster hits such as 'Into You' and 'Side To Side' featuring Nicki Minaj so of course when Ari posted this video on the last day of 2017 our minds started jumping to ALL sorts of conclusions. Mostly, a NEW ALBUM! Please... make it happen!

> WATCH: This Throwback Video Of Young Ariana Grande Recreating Mean Girls With Her Friends Is All Of Us

Craig David - 'The Time Is Now' (January 26th)

Craig performed the lead single 'Heartline' from 'The Time Is Now' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017 and now we NEED this album is our lives asap! With collaborations with artists such as JP Cooper and Bastille's Dan you just know this is going to be epic.

> WATCH: We Defy You To Watch Craig David Sing 'Secret Love Song' And Not Get Goosebumps...

Major Lazer - 'Music Is The Weapon' (TBA)

Who else feels like they've been waiting for this album for an eternity? Oh that's probably because you have! The trio have been recording songs for 'Music Is The Weapon' since 2015, stretching all the way back to 'Cold Water' featuring Justin Bieber. Come on, surely 2018 is THE year this finally arrives.

> WATCH: Major Lazer's 'Lean On' Gets The '70s Style Postmodern Jukebox Treatment!

Nicki Minaj - 'TBA'

The good news is, Nicki is definitely recording new material. Speaking to Dazed she revealed, "Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don’t like anything I’ve done in the last six months. Or tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done. There’s so much beauty in not knowing." Something is coming!

> WATCH: Alessia Cara's Impression Of Nicki Minaj Is So Realistic She Might As Well Be Lip-Syncing

Selena Gomez - 'TBA'









The last time Selena Gomez released a full studio album was back in 2015 with her platinum selling LP 'Revival' and now it is finally time for Sel to head back into the studio. We've already had new music in 2017 with her Marshmello collab 'Wolves' and 'Fetish' feat. Gucci Mane, a 2018 album seems a dead cert!

> Turns Out Justin Bieber Isn't The Main Cause Of Selena Gomez And Her Mum's Estranged Relationship

Iggy Azalea - 'Surviving The Summer' (TBA)

no its surviving the summer — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 7, 2017

2014 saw Iggy release her debut album 'The New Classic' and we've been waiting ever since for a new studio album, well, the time is near people! Originally named 'Digital Distortion', Iggy announced she renamed her sophomore album to 'Surviving The Summer' in November 2017.

> Iggy Azalea Hits Back At "Judgemental" Halsey Who Called Her A "F**king Moron" Who Has A "Complete Disregard For Black Culture"

Troye Sivan - 'TBA'

HAPPY 2018!! THANKS FOR STICKING AROUND. NEW MUSIC COMING VERY, VERY SOON. pic.twitter.com/ro9mhFXi58 — troye sivan (@troyesivan) January 1, 2018

YES YES YES. There's nothing better than a popstar confirming they're writing new music and it's even sweeter when the news comes on the first day of the year. Thank you Troye!

> WATCH: It’s Troye Sivan Vs. James Corden - The ‘Sass-Off’ - In This HILARIOUS Sketch!

Liam Payne - 'TBA'





.@Quavostuntin was great to work with on the #StripThatDown video. The crew and dancers were also amazing to work with and was a lot of fun! And That's exactly what the song is all about! pic.twitter.com/GPnMl3DXAy — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 28, 2017





With the release of three hit singles throughout 2017 including MASSIVE success with his Quavo collaboration 'Strip That Down', it is only a matter of time before we get our paws on a debut album from Payno.

> WATCH: We Grilled Liam Payne Until He Told Us Who His Favourite Member Of One Direction Is...

Anne-Marie - 'TBA'

Anne-Marie... why haven't you released an album yet?! 'Alarm', 'Ciao Adios' and new single 'Then' are all legit pop bangers that belong in an album together. 2018 would be the perfect year for AM to release it and you know what, we're happy to wait...

> WATCH: Matt Terry Challenged Anne-Marie To Drink These Grim Health Shots But It Didn't Go To Plan

Psst, whilst you're here check out the hottest new artists on the block slated for huge success in 2018!