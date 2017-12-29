Turns Out Justin Bieber Isn't The Main Cause Of Selena Gomez And Her Mum's Estranged Relationship

Here's hoping these two have a better 2018.

It’s not new news that Selena Gomez and her mum, Mandy Teefey, haven’t always seen eye to eye with Justin Bieber’s name somehow being in the middle of all the drama.

However, according to new reports, Biebs isn’t the main reason why Selena and Mandy have had some bad blood.

Things allegedly went sour between the pair when Selena dropped her mum as her manager back in 2014 and got a whole new team which led the pair not to speak for an “entire year.”

A source told E! News: “Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy.

Momma and I A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) onOct 16, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

“But still, they've had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs.

"Mandy and Selena's stepdad [Brian Teefey] really did everything they could for Selena so when she fired her it took a toll on Mandy emotionally and professionally."

The source also revealed that Mandy’s career took a massive blow after being dropped by the Wolves singer which resulted in a “really hard time” getting her and Selena’s Netflix series 13 Reasons Why up and running.

"Mandy lost her clout as a manager after Selena left. It caused a major rift in their relationship but they eventually reconnected."

Although Selena still reportedly has family issues she’s dealing with, the insider explained that she’s leaning on Justin Bieber for support and he doesn’t want to cause anymore trouble.

Here’s hoping that these guys can bury the hatchet in 2018 once and for all.

