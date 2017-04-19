“Let’s Champion Our Different Sizes Instead!” Vicky Pattison Slams Mag For Body Shaming Her

19 April 2017, 11:00

Vicky Pattison body shamers

The former Geordie Shore star called out a magazine for claiming she was much bigger than she is.

It’s not easy being a celebrity, especially if you’re a woman getting papped all the time – and Vicky Pattison has called out a magazine for body shaming her by posting unflattering photos of her and claiming she’s a much bigger size than she actually is.

Charlotte Crosby Confirms Plans To Re-enter Celebrity Big Brother With Stephen Bear

Vicky took to Instagram to slam New Magazine for using her to slam women for not having a ‘perfect’ body shape, and that she works hard to stay in shape and applauds women of any shape or size.

She posted, “Soooooo, here we are again!! I'm popping this up in response to New Magazine's incorrect, cruel and vile article where they tried their best to body shame me and a couple of other girls! Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, mine happens to be a size 10 that I work hard to maintain - I've got boobs and a bum and I like it that way! 

 

Soooooo, here we are again!! I'm popping this up in response to New Magazine's incorrect, cruel and vile article where they tried their best to body shame me and a couple of other girls! Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, mine happens to be a size 10 that I work hard to maintain- I've got boobs and a bum and I like it that way! I train often and eat right so I can live my life the way I want to- filled with fun, the odd lion bar and more than a few gin and tonics! It seems that my honesty and openness about my weight journey wasn't good enough for some people though and they've chosen to use unflattering pics that look nothing like me and claim I'm a size 16! I applaud women at any size who celebrate their curves- we're all beautiful!! However I like being the size I am and I work too hard to keep my body shape for people to try and make me feel bad! The worst about it is, it's probably women slagging off women... Such a shame!! Let's love one another and champion our different shapes and sizes instead eh?!! Anyway, good night and sweets dreams all you lovely, strong and supportive people out there!! I love you... And all you bitter mean and negative ones- I love you more, because it seems to me as though you may need it! Swimsuit is @annsummers btw... OBVS!!

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) onApr 18, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

“I train often and eat right so I can live my life the way I want to - filled with fun, the odd lion bar and more than a few gin and tonics! It seems that my honesty and openness about my weight journey wasn't good enough for some people though and they've chosen to use unflattering pics that look nothing like me and claim I'm a size 16! I applaud women at any size who celebrate their curves - we're all beautiful!!

“However I like being the size I am and I work too hard to keep my body shape for people to try and make me feel bad! The worst about it is, it's probably women slagging off women... Such a shame!! Let's love one another and champion our different shapes and sizes instead eh?!! Anyway, good night and sweets dreams all you lovely, strong and supportive people out there!! I love you... And all you bitter mean and negative ones - I love you more, because it seems to me as though you may need it!”

Vicky’s been no stranger to sharing her fitness journey with her followers and regularly posts comparison photos showing how much her body has changed in order to motivate others that it can be done.

She has also previously opened up about how she tries not to go too far with her diet and exercise routine after becoming “obsessed” with losing weight. 

She told The Mirror, “When I first started losing all my weight I became obsessive. In the end it was unrealistic for someone my height. I ended up looking too skinny. My mum was worried. My face looked gaunt and I became obsessed.I looked good and I was fitting in size six clothes but I had no social life. I felt guilty if I had a Nando’s or a night out with my mates. And that’s not the right way to live.”

We think you look incredible, Vicky – it’s all about loving yourself whatever body shape you’re in! 

“WTF!” Gaz Beadle Rips Into New Geordie Shore Star Abbie Holborn Over Her Bad Make Up

Vicky Pattison's Flirting Tips Are NOT For The Faint Hearted

Well, she's nothing if not direct!

01:14

Trending On Capital FM

Cole Sprouse H&M

There's One Question That Cole Sprouse REALLY Doesn't Want Fans To Ask Him, 'Cause He Will Ignore It
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd go Instagram official

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Ryan Phillippe Katy Perry Dating Rumours 2017

They're Dating WHO?! 2017's Hottest Celebrity Relationship Rumours!

Coachella 2017

The Best Photos From Coachella 2017 That'll Give You Serious FOMO

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    The Cure artwork
    The Cure
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  2. 2
    Sign Of The Times artwork
    Sign Of The Times
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  3. 3
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    On My Mind artwork
    On My Mind
    Disciples
    itunes
  6. 6
    Issues artwork
    Issues
    Julia Michaels
    itunes
  7. 7
    Something Just Like This artwork
    Something Just Like This
    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    itunes
  8. 8
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    Zedd feat. Alessia Cara
    itunes
  9. 9
    Skin artwork
    Skin
    Rag 'N' Bone Man
    itunes
  10. 10
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Ciao Adios artwork
    Ciao Adios
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    That's What I Like artwork
    That's What I Like
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  13. 13
    It Ain't Me artwork
    It Ain't Me
    Kygo feat. Selena Gomez
    itunes
  14. 14
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  15. 15
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly
    itunes
  16. 16
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  17. 17
    Solo Dance artwork
    Solo Dance
    Martin Jensen
    itunes
  18. 18
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  19. 19
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  20. 20
    Passionfruit artwork
    Passionfruit
    Drake
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  22. 22
    Green Light artwork
    Green Light
    Lorde
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slide artwork
    Slide
    Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
    itunes
  24. 24
    Places artwork
    Places
    Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  25. 25
    Cold artwork
    Cold
    Maroon 5 feat. Future
    itunes
  26. 26
    Scared To Be Lonely artwork
    Scared To Be Lonely
    Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  27. 27
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  28. 28
    Best Behaviour artwork
    Best Behaviour
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  29. 29
    Still Got Time artwork
    Still Got Time
    ZAYN feat. PartyNextDoor
    itunes
  30. 30
    No Promises artwork
    No Promises
    Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  31. 31
    Waterfall artwork
    Waterfall
    Stargate feat. Pink & Sia
    itunes
  32. 32
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    Die With You artwork
    Die With You
    Beyonce
    itunes
  34. 34
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  35. 35
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  36. 36
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  37. 37
    Heatstroke artwork
    Heatstroke
    Calvin Harris feat. Young Thug , Pharrell
    itunes
  38. 38
    Swalla artwork
    Swalla
    Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Doll
    itunes
  39. 39
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  40. 40
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site