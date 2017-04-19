“Let’s Champion Our Different Sizes Instead!” Vicky Pattison Slams Mag For Body Shaming Her

The former Geordie Shore star called out a magazine for claiming she was much bigger than she is.

It’s not easy being a celebrity, especially if you’re a woman getting papped all the time – and Vicky Pattison has called out a magazine for body shaming her by posting unflattering photos of her and claiming she’s a much bigger size than she actually is.

Vicky took to Instagram to slam New Magazine for using her to slam women for not having a ‘perfect’ body shape, and that she works hard to stay in shape and applauds women of any shape or size.

She posted, “Soooooo, here we are again!! I'm popping this up in response to New Magazine's incorrect, cruel and vile article where they tried their best to body shame me and a couple of other girls! Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, mine happens to be a size 10 that I work hard to maintain - I've got boobs and a bum and I like it that way!

“I train often and eat right so I can live my life the way I want to - filled with fun, the odd lion bar and more than a few gin and tonics! It seems that my honesty and openness about my weight journey wasn't good enough for some people though and they've chosen to use unflattering pics that look nothing like me and claim I'm a size 16! I applaud women at any size who celebrate their curves - we're all beautiful!!

“However I like being the size I am and I work too hard to keep my body shape for people to try and make me feel bad! The worst about it is, it's probably women slagging off women... Such a shame!! Let's love one another and champion our different shapes and sizes instead eh?!! Anyway, good night and sweets dreams all you lovely, strong and supportive people out there!! I love you... And all you bitter mean and negative ones - I love you more, because it seems to me as though you may need it!”

Vicky’s been no stranger to sharing her fitness journey with her followers and regularly posts comparison photos showing how much her body has changed in order to motivate others that it can be done.

She has also previously opened up about how she tries not to go too far with her diet and exercise routine after becoming “obsessed” with losing weight.

She told The Mirror, “When I first started losing all my weight I became obsessive. In the end it was unrealistic for someone my height. I ended up looking too skinny. My mum was worried. My face looked gaunt and I became obsessed.I looked good and I was fitting in size six clothes but I had no social life. I felt guilty if I had a Nando’s or a night out with my mates. And that’s not the right way to live.”

We think you look incredible, Vicky – it’s all about loving yourself whatever body shape you’re in!