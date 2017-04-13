Charlotte Crosby Confirms Plans To Re-enter Celebrity Big Brother With Stephen Bear

These two winners would be surely an unstoppable pair in the CBB house!

Back in 2013, Charlotte Crosby won Celebrity Big Brother.

Back in 2016, Stephen Bear won Celebrity Big Brother.

Now, in 2017, the pair are in a relationship and Charlotte's revealed that they would absolutely love to go back into the CBB house as a couple!

Both Charlotte and Bear created plenty of controversy during their time in the house, with their drunken antics creating numerous talking points and so a 2017 series including both of them would be TV gold.

Apr 12, 2017

When a tabloid recently asked Charlotte if she'd like to go back into the CBB house in 2017 alongside Bear, the former Geordie Shore star said, "Yes, if we were offered it."

CBB producers what are you waiting for!? We need to make this happen ASAP.

Whilst Celebrity Big Brother could be a real possibility for these two, there are also rumours that a fly-n-the-wall TV show about their lives could potentially be in the works and that's something that would get fans seriously excited!

Mar 10, 2017

When Charlotte was asked about potentially setting up a show, she replied, "We have really interesting lives so it would make a great TV show!" - couldn't agree more really Char!

They've worked together on new MTV show Just Tattoo Of Us recently, so why not on a show about their lives together too? We'd totes all watch...right!?

