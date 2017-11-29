WATCH: 'I'm A Celeb's' Vanessa Once Starred In A Cheestring Advert & It Brings Back So Many Memories

How did we not know this was Vanessa!?

There are so many celebs who got their big break in a TV advert and it we've found another as it turns out current 'I'm A Celeb' star Vanessa White was actually in a TV ad for Cheesestrings!

That's right, back in the day the future popstar was a 15 year old TV legend and watching her advert once more has brought back so many memories.

The advert resurfaced after it was mentioned on a recent episode of 'I'm A Celebrity' - it sees the fresh-faced youngster in her school uniform enter into a cheesestring battle against a another youngster.

Spoiler alert - she doesn't emerge victorious.

However, given the successful career she's gone on to have, we think Vanessa ended up the real winner. Unless the boy in the advert is actually a young Harry Styles or something (lol).

