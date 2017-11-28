Everyone Thinks ‘I’m A Celeb’ Star Vanessa Looks Like ‘Love Island’s’ Montana & We Just Don’t Get It

Were these two really seperated at birth? Really!?

If we could eye roll harder, we would, but according to Twitter there are a lot of people who think that 'I'm A Celeb' star Vanessa and Love Island's Montana Brown look the same.

We're really trying to see it, but it's a no from us.

> It’s Finally Been Explained Why Toff Is 'Breaking The Rules' By Wearing Make-Up In 'I’m A Celeb...’

Let's take a look at the evidence shall we? Here is Vanessa just before she entered the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle...

A post shared by Vanessa White (@vanessawhiteofficial) onOct 4, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Here is Montana just before she entered the Love Island villa...

A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) onNov 22, 2016 at 2:17pm PST

Looking at those snaps we're probably even less convinced that they look alike than before! But maybe checking out pics of them on their respective shows will help convince us?

So here's Vanessa in all her 'I'm A Celeb' glory...



(Pic: YouTube)

Then we have Montana rocking it in the 'Love Island' villa...

A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) onJun 22, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Whilst we're not really sold on it, it seems there are plenty of viewers who are more than convinced...

Is it only me that thought Vanessa White looked like Montana off love island #ImACeleb #ImACeleb2017 — Alex /\_/\ (@511AlexCooper) November 19, 2017

Did anyone else think Vanessa White was Montana from Love Island? #ImACeleb — Will Tooley (@WillTooley) November 19, 2017

How many more times am I going to think Vanessa White is Montana from Love Island?? #ImACeleb — Lewis Pulman (@lpulman1) November 19, 2017

Every time I look at Vanessa I mistake her for Montana from love island #ImACeleb — Laurra Brown (@xLorab_x) November 19, 2017

For some reason I have it in my head Vanessa is Montana from Love Island ♀️ #imaceleb — Jade Fraser (@Jadeyzfraserx) November 22, 2017

Vanessa looks so much like Montana from Love Island #ImACeleb — Gav (@gav1nclarke) November 19, 2017

Just me or does Vanessa look EXACTLY like Montana from love island #ImACeleb — Hannah (@hannahlundyy) November 19, 2017

“Hi my names Vanessa White and I’m best know as a Montana from love island lookalike” #ImACeleb — James Campbell (@JimmyCampbell35) November 19, 2017

So what do you think then?

Are you with us or are you certain that Montana and Vanessa are the same person?

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest 'I'm A Celeb' Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out Montana's serious ability on a piano...