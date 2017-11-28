Everyone Thinks ‘I’m A Celeb’ Star Vanessa Looks Like ‘Love Island’s’ Montana & We Just Don’t Get It

Now Playing
28 November 2017, 11:05
Were these two really seperated at birth? Really!?
If we could eye roll harder, we would, but according to Twitter there are a lot of people who think that 'I'm A Celeb' star Vanessa and Love Island's Montana Brown look the same.
We're really trying to see it, but it's a no from us.
Let's take a look at the evidence shall we? Here is Vanessa just before she entered the 'I'm A Celeb' jungle...
Here is Montana just before she entered the Love Island villa...
Looking at those snaps we're probably even less convinced that they look alike than before! But maybe checking out pics of them on their respective shows will help convince us?
So here's Vanessa in all her 'I'm A Celeb' glory...
Then we have Montana rocking it in the 'Love Island' villa...
Whilst we're not really sold on it, it seems there are plenty of viewers who are more than convinced...
Is it only me that thought Vanessa White looked like Montana off love island #ImACeleb #ImACeleb2017— Alex /\_/\ (@511AlexCooper) November 19, 2017
Did anyone else think Vanessa White was Montana from Love Island? #ImACeleb— Will Tooley (@WillTooley) November 19, 2017
How many more times am I going to think Vanessa White is Montana from Love Island?? #ImACeleb— Lewis Pulman (@lpulman1) November 19, 2017
Every time I look at Vanessa I mistake her for Montana from love island #ImACeleb— Laurra Brown (@xLorab_x) November 19, 2017
For some reason I have it in my head Vanessa is Montana from Love Island ♀️ #imaceleb— Jade Fraser (@Jadeyzfraserx) November 22, 2017
Vanessa looks so much like Montana from Love Island #ImACeleb— Gav (@gav1nclarke) November 19, 2017
Just me or does Vanessa look EXACTLY like Montana from love island #ImACeleb— Hannah (@hannahlundyy) November 19, 2017
“Hi my names Vanessa White and I’m best know as a Montana from love island lookalike” #ImACeleb— James Campbell (@JimmyCampbell35) November 19, 2017
So what do you think then?
Are you with us or are you certain that Montana and Vanessa are the same person?
