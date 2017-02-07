WATCH: The 'Stranger Things' Kids Reacting To Their Own Trailer Is All Of Us

7 February 2017, 16:02

Stranger Things 2 Reaction

Eleven and her crew went from Eggos to deliriousness within the space of 30 seconds.

The Superbowl was mainly the highlight of the weekend because of two things...Lady Gaga and the new Stranger Things commercial. Apparently there was an American football game too or something?

One Of Your Fave Kids From Stranger Things Has Their Own YouTube Channel; There Goes All Our Free Time!

Stranger Things Cast React To Season 2 Trailer

00:49

You'd think that actually being IN the show you'd be able to play it a little cooler than this, but the trailer is SO DAMN GOOD. Seriously, what was that thing in the sky? If anybody has any inkling as to what it could be then please get in touch.

stranger things 2

PIC: Netflix

Family members captured the cast's reaction to the trailer, which dropped during the commercial break at the Superbowl. If this is what the new trailer does to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) then imagine what it did to the rest of the world!

Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

The trailer also revealed how the new series will be released on Halloween 2017 exclusively on Netflix.

You may also like...

11 Things You Didn't Know About Stranger Things...

01:38

Trending On Capital FM

Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!
Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Lady Gaga Houston Airbnb

Celebrity Airbnbs: 16 Homes To Rent If You Want To Feel Like An A-Lister

Zayn and Taylor Swift I Don't Wanna Live Forever

This Week's Top 10 (5th February 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  7. 7
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Big For Your Boots artwork
    Big For Your Boots
    Stormzy
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site