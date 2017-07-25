Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Asked If Barb Will Be Back For Season 2 On Stage At Comic-Con & Wow!

When the actual actress shows up in the audience at Comic-Con, it shows we need answers!

Ever since Stranger Things season one aired, we've been waiting on the edge of our seats for season two.

One character who has been the subject of huge speculation about her potential appearance in the second season is Barb!

As the quiet pal of Nancy Wheeler who ends up getting taken into the Upside Down, Barb became one of the most loved cult characters from the debut season and fans have been demanding to know whether she'll reappear in the second.

Well as you can see in the video above, Shannon Purser, who plays the loveable Barb, actually showed up at Comic-Con in San Diego during a Stranger Things Q&A and asked the opening question.

"I was wondering if Barb was gonna be in Season 2?", the actress cheekily asks after making her way through the crowd, before fellow star David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, replies "Yeah I can answer that...No!"

He does then add, "But there will be justice for Barb...Barb will be avenged", so it's not all sad times for Barb fans.

We can't remember the last time an actress showed up at a Q&A to ask if her character will be renewed, but we have to admit we love your style Shannon!

If you haven't seen the trailer for Stranger Things Season 2 yet, check it out below...

