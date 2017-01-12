We're On Board With Stranger Things' Jonathan & Nancy's IRL Romance After Seeing These Photos

12 January 2017, 15:28

Stranger Things Charlie and Natalia

We're on board with this.

We loved watching them together on screen and it seems that now Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer may well be in an off-screen romance too!

Charlie was spotted protectively wrapping his arm around his co-star while they caught a flight out of Los Angeles this week. 

> Stranger Things Has Been 100% Confirmed For Season 2 And Here's What We Know About It...

Stranger Things Charlie and Natalia

The actor, who happens to be English, later fueled romance rumours further by posting a photo to his Instagram of him wearing Natalia’s shoes, with the caption: “@nattyiceofficial Need my converse back!”

 

@nattyiceofficial Need my converse back!

A photo posted by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) onJan 11, 2017 at 8:12am PST

This isn’t the first time that the pair have been spotted out and about. They were first connected over Halloween when they sported co-ordinating outfits and then were pictured on a Spanish holiday together in September. 

Many fans of Stranger Things were seriously disappointed when their on screen characters Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler didn’t end up together in the first season, so perhaps their off-screen romance will suffice.

You May Also Like...

11 Things You Didn't Know About Stranger Things...

01:38

Trending On Capital FM

Anne Marie

Anne-Marie Has Lost Her Passport & Live Tweeted The Whole Hilarious Ordeal

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik cosy up for sweet photos

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Zayn Malik Selfie Instagram

#HappyBirthdayZaynMalik! 24 Sultry Pics That Prove Zayn Has The PERFECT Pout!

One Direction

Ed Sheeran with artwork 2017

This Week's Top 10 (8th January 2017)

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  5. 5
    September Song artwork
    September Song
    JP Cooper
    itunes
  6. 6
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  8. 8
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  9. 9
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site