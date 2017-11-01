Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Accidentally Drank From A Bidet & Only Just Found Out What They’re For

1 November 2017, 16:40

Finn Wolfhard

We're hoping he's ok!

When it comes to Stranger Things, Mike Wheeler is a pretty big deal. He's the BFF of everyone's favourite character Eleven, and is an all round awesome guy.

Sadly for actor Finn Wolfhard who plays Mike, he suffered a misfortune almost as bad as the kids in the show by drinking water from a bidet in a French bathroom recently.

> There's A Fan Theory That Zac Efron Is The Son Of A 'Stranger Things' Character & It Makes SO Much Sense

Finn was in France promoting the second series of the show when he clearly needed to freshen up and hydrate himself, so he opted to drink from what he thought was a random water fountain in his hotel bathroom.

As we all know, bidet's are not drinking fountains but are actually there so you can clean yourself after using the toilet, something which Finn quickly found out after tweeting about the weird tasting water he'd just consumed...

After staying tuned for more details as Finn asked us to do, we then noticed that shortly afterwards his co-star, 13 year old actor Noah Schnapp had been taken to hospital and had been hooked up to an IV drip.

As he was due to appear on Good Morning America alongside the rest of the 'Stranger Things' cast, he decided to tweet an apology which included a picture of himself from his hospital bed...

He revealed that he had been taken to hospital to rest up from bad flu that he'd got, but we're hoping that thadn't been drinking from bidet's as well!

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Stranger Things Chat!

Whilst you're here, see if you can beat Finn and

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Nicki Minaj Poses As Barbie

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  5. 5
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii Feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  7. 7
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  8. 8
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 9
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  10. 10
    Bedroom Floor artwork
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  11. 11
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN Feat. Sia
    itunes
  13. 13
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  15. 15
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  17. 17
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  18. 18
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin Feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  19. 19
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  20. 20
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez & Marshmello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin' Me artwork
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  25. 25
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  26. 26
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ask Flipz artwork
    Ask Flipz
    Krept & Konan feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  32. 32
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    Heavy artwork
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  34. 34
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  35. 35
    Cola artwork
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  38. 38
    Burning artwork
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  40. 40
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site