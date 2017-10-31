There's A Fan Theory That Zac Efron Is The Son Of A 'Stranger Things' Character & It Makes SO Much Sense

If the Stranger Things writers did this on purpose, we have even MORE love for the show.

Now we know there are a lot of fan theories flying around these days, but when one of them consists of both the hunkalicious Zac Efron and the best show around rn, we take notice.

> Mad About Everything Upside Down? You Need Our App More Than Eleven Needs Eggos

If you've seen the new series of the show you'll recognise this fine piece of 80s masculinity, Dacre Montgomery a.k.a Billy:

#heresbilly A post shared by Dacre Montgomery (@dacremontgomery) onSep 29, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Ok, before you judge our taste in fellas...have you seen him out of character?! Let us enlighten you...

Well, it seems that fans have seen similarities between their 80s boytoy and all round perfect man Zac Efron because they've somehow conjured the thought that Zac might just be Billy's son. Take a look:

Because it's set in 1984 I have to believe that this new dude w/ the mullet in #StrangerThingsS2 is Zac Efron's dad — John M (@milljm9) October 29, 2017

> Looks Like Stranger Things Is Getting A Third Season If Comments From Its Writers Are Anything To Go By

Seems legit to us, the timeframe, the likeness. It's not just that guy who thinks it too. There are loads of tweets about Billy & Zac!

This new character on Stranger Things is named Billy or something but when I see him my brain defaults to "Mullet Zac Efron." pic.twitter.com/bey26iI1sD — Adam S. Pumpkins (@TehLazyArtist) October 28, 2017

Alright, have to put it out there. Billy from stranger things looks like the child of Zac Efron and Jason Patric. Just saying pic.twitter.com/1C54uEwn4L — Amber (@Amber_diamondd) October 28, 2017

See how the cast of the Netflix phenomenon got on in our exclusive Stranger Things quiz!