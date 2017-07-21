Capital's Sexiest Male & Female In Pop Is BACK... But Is Your Favourite Fitty One Of The 20 Nominees?!

It's back, and this time it's BIGGER (and sexier) than ever!

Sigh. 'Love Island' is coming to an end. Where will you possibly go to catch all of the sexiest people you know? (Dw. We got you covered.)

Zayn Malik. Perrie Edwards. Harry Styles. Camila Cabello. They've all been crowned by YOU as Capital's Sexiest Male & Female In Pop for the past few years, with some pretty fierce competition. But if you thought that was tense, you ain't seen nothing yet...

We're bringing back the only vote that really matters; Capital's Sexiest Male & Female In Pop 2017, to give you the chance to elect your absolute bae, and let them know just how much they're your type on paper.

Kicking off at 7AM on Monday, 24 July 2017, we're going to give you ten of pop's fittest lads, and ten of pop's most beautiful ladies, for you to vote for. And don't worry - you don't have to put all your eggs in one basket - you can vote for as many sexy pop stars as you want! (You're welcome!)

Is that not enough for you? Fine. We're going to give you six clues to help you work out some of this year's nominees. Just remember; they're pop stars and they're stunners.

"I have performed on stage alongside some of my best mates"

"I began by posting covers on YouTube"

"I'd love to duet with Coldplay's Chris Martin"

"I can sing, dance and act"

"I learned to play the guitar when I was 8"

"I appeared in several West End productions as a kid"

Have you worked out who these absolute worldies are yet? Make sure you return at 7AM on Monday, 24 July 2017 to find out if you were right, and to get voting for your fave fitty.

Speaking of sexy, could it GET any sexier than when Camila Cabello sang 'Despacito'? Probably not. No.