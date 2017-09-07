Scarlett Moffatt Lands 'Huge Gig' As The New I'm A Celeb Presenter & Reveals She's "So Excited"

The Queen is returning to the jungle!

Last year Scarlett Moffatt was busy winning over the hearts of the British public with her successful stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, but this year she'll be on the other side of the campsite!

The former Gogglebox star has been announced as the brand new presenter of I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp and she couldn't be more excited.

Whilst the main show is famously presented by cheeky duo Ant & Dec, the last series of Extra Camp was led by a foursome - Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon, Chris Ramsey and former Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison.

Here she is! @scarlett_moffatt is your #ImACeleb Queen of the Jungle A post shared by I'm A Celebrity... (@itvimacelebrity) onDec 4, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

Bosses have decided to replace Geordie pair Vicky and Chris and now Scarlett is set to take the lead presenting role, although there is no word on whether Joe and Stacey will return just yet.

Scarlett has shared her excitement at heading back out to Australia with a sweet Instagram snap...

Seeing the adverts for I'm a celeb is getting me so excited. #jungle #love A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) onSep 6, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

Speaking to a tabloid about the announcement, one show source revealed, “This is a huge gig for Scarlett and one she’s worked hard to get. Last year’s show was just a bit too chaotic for producers, so they wanted to switch things up."

“The current plan is to have Scarlett host the show alongside two other presenters. At the moment that is most likely to see Stacey return with her boyfriend Joe as they were happy with them last time round."

#Repost @antanddecofficial A post shared by I'm A Celebrity... (@itvimacelebrity) onDec 4, 2016 at 8:14pm PST

It's not the first time Scarlett has taken on a presenting role, having fronted Street Mate and also had a role on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The source went on to add, “It’s a massive test for Scarlett but ITV were chuffed with her in the jungle and the job she did on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway so think she’s well worth the punt.”

We think she'll be an amazing addition to the show and look forward to catching her on our screens again later this year!

