From Reality Stars To Sports Heroes - Here Are The I'm A Celebrity 2017 Campmate Rumours

11 August 2017, 11:01

I'm A Celeb Rumours

Will Ant & Dec be hosting though?

There's something about seeing a celebrity living in an Australian jungle, eating some daring local delicacies and being annoyed by other celebs that we can't help but love.

Yep it's almost time for I'm A Celebrity once again and after a brilliant series of Love Island and a pretty entertaining CBB (so far), it's got a lot to live up to.

So let's take a look at everything we can expect from the upcoming series...

When is the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here start date?

Whilst the official launch date for the series hasn't yet been announced, we're expecting it to be Sunday 12th November 2017. That would follow with the launch of past series' and would mean the finale would be on Sunday 3rd December.

Maybe add those dates to your diaries just to be sure!

Will Ant & Dec present the show?

It's been well publicised that Ant McPartlin has been in rehab for the last two months. His personal battles with depression and substance abuse and the recovery time needed to overcome them has meant many people have been questioning whether he'll be able to present the show alongside Dec this year.

The pair have fronted the series since it launched back in 2002 and viewers will be hoping Ant is well enough to be reunited with Dec for their 17th stint in Australia.

Ant is set to leave rehab very soon and it's thought the show's producers will see how things are before moving forward. We're not sure who could fill their shoes though?!

Which celebs are rumoured to enter the I'm A Celeb jungle?

As with every year, there are a host of stars linked with the show and if we get this lot as an official line up we're in for an absolute treat. So let's see who these potential campmates are...

Honey G

Yep, the former X Factor star is reportedly being lined up for a stay in Oz this year and we think she'd be a pretty entertaining campmate.

Having recently opened up about her sexuality, it seems like there's a lot more we can learn about Honey G, so this could be the perfect platform to do it!

I'm A celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - Rumours
Danielle Armstrong

The former TOWIE star is one of the most talked about potential campmates on the rumours list this year, making us think she's a dead cert to seal a spot on the line up.

Talking about Danielle joining the show, one source recently told a tabloid, "She's fun, she'll be compelling viewing, she's a pin-up for the boys and a real girl's girl for the girls and she's definitely got the same likeability factor of the likes of Scarlett and Vicky."

I'm A celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - Rumours
Kem Cetinay & Chris Hughes

Love Island caught everyone by suprise this year. No one would've predicted just how huge and engrossing it would become and these two were undoubtedly the breakout stars.

Building a loveable bromance in the villa, their appearance in the I'm A Celeb camp would certainly bring in many of those Love Island viewers, so don't be surprised to see them make an appearance on launch night.

 

After days apart.. The boys are are back in town! Be ready big things to come #bromance

A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) onJul 28, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Jonny Mitchell

Another Love Island contestant to make a mark on the show was Jonny and reports have emerged suggesting he's being lined up for an appearance on I'm A Celeb too.

Speaking to a tabloid, a source revealed, “Bosses said he would be the perfect hunk for the show and have asked him to come for a meeting.  Obviously he’s over the moon and would jump at the chance."

He even appeared to confirm the news, tweeting a link to the story with the caption 'Can't lie i'm loving life right now'...

But surely show producers would have to chose between Jonny or Chris & Kem as we're not sure viewers would want all the Love Island cast taking up those precious campmate positions.

Jonny Love Island 2017
Paisley Billings

If you watch Tattoo Fixers, you'll know Paisley as the bubbly receptionist who's not afraid to speak her mind. With those traits, she'd surely be a big hit if she were to head into the jungle.

Speaking to the Mirror, one source claimed, “Paisley has been doing amazingly well on E4 and is set to be the next Scarlett Moffatt if not bigger. Producers of the show I Am A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here are talking and think if they put Paisley in the show she could go down a storm and possibly win it.”

We'll see.

I'm A celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - Rumours
Craig Charles

After entering the jungle back in 2014, Craig's time was cut short due to a death in his family. However, it seems like the lively actor and presenter may get another chance in the jungle this time around.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Craig explained, “I’ve just been asked if I’ll go back in the Jungle again. Because that was cut short…and never say never, you know?” Sounds almost like a confirmation to us!

I'm A celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - Rumours
Rebekah Vardy

As the wife of England footballer Jamie Vardy, Rebekah burst onto the scene in the last couple of years alongside her husband's epic rise to the top of the footy game.

She was recently praised for sharing honest pictures of her post baby body and discussing her postpartum depression afte giving birth to the couple's second child. She's being strongly tipped to make an appearance this year too, so we'll keep our eyes peeled!

I'm A celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - Rumours
Ben Cohen

Former England rugby star Ben has previously appeared on Strictly and is currently dating his dance partner from the show Kristina Rihanoff, whom he divorced his wife for.

Sources told one tabloid, “Ben’s name was straight on the list for this year. He is popular with viewers, as his Strictly stint showed, and appeals to sports fans. He’s also a gay icon so he ticks a lot of boxes."

I'm A celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - Rumours
Whilst you're here, remind yourself of the moment Vicky Pattison 'crowned' Scarlett Moffatt the winner of last year's series...

Demi Lovato wears a green sequin leotard on stage

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

