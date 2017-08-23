WATCH: Sarah Harding FORGETS The Routine To This Girls Aloud Hit On Celebrity Big Brother

Sarah Harding Performs 'Sound Of The Underground' | Celebrity Big Brother 01:57

It’s not like it was their first big hit or anything…

Celebrity Big Brother 2017 has pretty much become the Sarah Harding Show, and she regaled the rest of her housemates with a performance of her very first hit, ‘Sound Of The Underground’… but managed to forget the routine!

When Girls Aloud’s debut song, ‘Sound Of The Underground’ started playing through the house’s sound system, Sarah jumped up to do the routine with the help of a broom.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t quite remember the routine… which viewers found hilarious.

Sound of the underground is LEGENDARY!!!! #CBB I'm creased at a blotto sarah Harding doing the full routine — Joe (@joemorely) August 23, 2017

Sarah dancing on #CBB was the most embarrassing thing I've ever watched — jess (@jesssbanfield) August 23, 2017

I hate to say it, but @jem_lucy and Sarah Harding deserve to be in the final. W/o them, you wouldn't have anything to talk about.#CBB — Pcofwork (@pcofwork) August 23, 2017

Sarah dancing with the broom on #CBB was the cringest thing I've ever watched. — W (@zuniicornz) August 23, 2017

Sarah is so embarrassing im crying for her #CBB — Bilsss (@usernamebillie) August 23, 2017

Sarah barely remembering the sound of the underground dance, around a broom stick. In hareem pants. #CBB #CBBUK #CBBSarah pic.twitter.com/OrOmKClDk1 — Jolene Dover (@jolenedover) August 23, 2017

I genuinely think Sarah dancing to sound of the underground is the best thing ever #CBB — cath (@CattyRichardson) August 23, 2017

We’d understand her forgetting the words or moves if it was any other single, but ‘Sound Of The Underground’ was the band’s first number one hit so it’s kind of a big deal!

The song was played to try and get Sarah out of bed as she told Chad Johnson, “They’re doing this to get me out of bed but it won't work. This is my song! Our number one hit single!”

It’s not the first time viewers have found Sarah hilarious – they also lost their chill when she dropped a Dizzee Rascal lyric in a recent argument…