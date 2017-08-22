Fans Can Not Deal With CBB’s Sarah Harding Dropping A Dizzee Rascal Lyric Mid-Argument

This is too funny!

Ever been so mad during an argument that you accidentally drop some sick bars? Well, that’s exactly what happened to Sarah Harding.

Sarah was mid-row with her Celebrity Big Brother co-star, Chad Johnson, when she dropped Dizzee Rascal’s famous lyrics, “Fix up, look sharp”… which obviously went totally over the American hunk’s head.

The Girls Aloud star told him, ““F**king listen to me. Because I’ve been in this business for 15 f**king years, you’re just starting out. Fix up, look f**king sharp and listen to someone who's had the experience."

The Internet could NOT cope with how hilarious it was that she used a lyric in an argument, with hundreds tweeting:

Did @SarahNHarding just say fix up look sharp! I take it back im not #TeamSarah she is off her head! I don't think drink is her friend! — Fraiya Toma (@Fraiya_T) August 22, 2017

Check out Sarah Rascal over there 'fix up, look sharp...' #CBB pic.twitter.com/2aJ5H9a6Tn — Ellie (@_Nena895) August 22, 2017

Did @SarahNHarding just say Fix up look sharp? 1) PLEASE DON'T 2) GUUUURL you need to take a good loooong look in the mirror puuhleease #cbb — Faye Benson (@FayeBenson) August 21, 2017

Fix up look sharp. Is she for real can not watch. — Kerry Storer (@Kerry_BaileyxX) August 21, 2017

Please someone do a @DizzeeRascal ft @SarahNHarding Remix or Fix Up, Look Sharp #CBBUK — ElliotRBodman (@ElliotRBodman) August 21, 2017

Nooo Sarah did not quote Dizzee Rascal Fix Up Look Sharp in an argument hahahaha #cbb — Rebecca Jones (@RebeccaaaaaJ) August 21, 2017

Actually feel embarrassed for Sarah Harding...'fix up look sharp?'



Are you 12? — Gem (@chickennug_blue) August 21, 2017

Hahahhahahahaha oh my god she said fix up look sharp.....is she messing....#cbbsarah pic.twitter.com/kzJKHcHcEz — caoimhe (@CaoimheKav) August 21, 2017

Sarah and Chad have been intermittently hooking up in the house despite Sarah admitting that she had been seeing someone else outside of the house for a few weeks.

Thankfully they soon made up after the row, but from now on we’re going to try and drop a rap lyric into every argument we have!