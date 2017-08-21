“WTF Are You Doing?!” Fans Are Shocked At CBB’s Sarah Harding & Chad Johnson’s Steamy Antics

21 August 2017, 12:01

Sarah Harding Celebrity Big Brother

Sarah was filmed groping the reality star as they shared a bed.

Love Island might be over for another year but it looks like Celebrity Big Brother is set to take its place…  fans were shocked to see some SERIOUSLY steamy scenes between Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson as the couple shared a bed together.

Nicola Roberts Appears To Take A Swipe At Girls Aloud Member, Sarah Harding, After Calling 5H "Slutty"

Sarah and Chad were filmed sharing a bed for the first time over the weekend, and Sarah was seen rubbing his crotch as the couple got up close and personal with the covers off.

It’s understandable that viewers were pretty shocked by the display, and they didn’t hold back on letting it be known on Twitter:

Chad and Sarah have been trying to control their feelings for each other during their time in the house, with Sarah saying she would never have sex on the show. She explained, “I'm not going to do anything like that in the house... I've just got to maintain some decorum while I'm in the house.”

The couple also agreed to become boyfriend and girlfriend in front of their housemates, not long after Sarah had admitted that she was seeing someone outside of the house before she joined the show.

She said at the time, “We care about each other and we're best friends in the house, but I just want to draw a line under it. I just feel terrible that I let my emotions get the better of me. I don't want to make a fool out of anybody.

“[He’s] single and I've only been dating for four weeks, but I don't want to hurt someone who is a good person - they don't deserve to be hurt. I need to respect other people on the outside and take responsibility for my actions.”

